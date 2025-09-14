https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/tyler-robinson-to-face-charges-in-charlie-kirk-murder-on-sept-16-1122786474.html

Tyler Robinson to Face Charges in Charlie Kirk Murder on Sept. 16

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will be charged on September 16, with more information about the investigation to be disclosed at that time, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday.

"There will be much more coming out on Tuesday, when charges are filed. They are gathering evidence, interviewing known friends, people around the suspect," Cox told NBC News.Kirk, one of Trump's key allies, was fatally shot at a mass event at Utah Valley University. He is survived by his wife and two children. He spoke out against aid to Ukraine, called Volodymyr Zelenskyd an obstacle to peace and a "CIA puppet." He also emphasized that Crimea had always been part of Russia.This is not the first time an assassination attempt has been made on a politician who opposes aid to Ukraine. In May 2024, a pro-Ukrainian radical attempted to shoot Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was hospitalized in critical condition. That same year, there were two attempts to kill then-presidential candidate Trump, who had previously questioned US aid to Ukraine. CNN reported that Kirk had played a key role in Trump's victory in the election, ensuring a good turnout among young people.

