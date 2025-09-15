https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/erdogan-urges-oic-arab-league-to-cooperate-on-defense-amid-israeli-aggression-1122791189.html

Erdogan Urges OIC, Arab League to Cooperate on Defense Amid Israeli Aggression

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) on Monday to strengthen cooperation in defense and increase economic pressure on Israel in response to its actions in the Middle East.

"We know that some audacious actors will not stop anytime soon and will accelerate their occupation and destabilization policies. We know that we have the resources to prevent this. It is now imperative to achieve self-sufficiency in some areas. The most important of these is the defense industry and development that can ensure deterrence," Erdogan said in Doha. Turkiye is ready to share its capabilities and experience, he said, adding that closer defense cooperation must begin immediately to secure long-term success. Qatar hosted an emergency Arab-Islamic leaders' summit in response to Tuesday's Israeli strikes on Doha that targeted Hamas officials. The Palestinian movement said in a statement obtained by Sputnik that six people had been killed in Israeli strikes, including Humam al-Hayya, the son of the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip.

