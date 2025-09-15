https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/kremlin-russias-willingness-for-dialogue-on-ukraine-remains-unchanged-1122789461.html

Kremlin: Russia’s Willingness for Dialogue on Ukraine Remains Unchanged

Russia remains open to dialogue on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russia remains open and ready for dialogue anyway," Peskov told reporters, underscoring that Russia remains ready to resolve crisis in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means. ​ Europe does not want to pay attention to the need to resolve the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said. Peskov said that the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine is being artificially slowed down by Kiev.The pause in the negotiation process on Ukraine is obvious, the spokesman added.Calls for holding an immediate summit on Ukraine are aimed at emotional effect, Dmitry Peskov said."There is no readiness of the Kiev regime to really start serious discussions. There are such calls for a meeting, for an immediate one, but, most likely, this is aimed at such an emotional effect from such calls," Peskov told reporters, adding that Kiev is not currently ready to begin serious discussions within the framework of negotiations on Ukraine.There is no progress yet in holding a trilateral summit of Russia, Ukraine and the US, the official said, adding that the Ukraine summit will be useless if it is held in an unprepared manner.The summit on Ukraine should be well prepared, but Kiev and Europe are not ready to conduct this preparation, Peskov added.NATO is de facto at war with Russia, this is obvious and does not need proof, Peskov said.NATO provides both indirect and direct support to Kiev, Peskov said.Last week, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that NATO was not at war with Russia.

