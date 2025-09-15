https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/poland-approves-nato-troop-deployment-under-eastern-sentry-operation-1122786935.html

Poland Approves NATO Troop Deployment Under Eastern Sentry Operation

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has signed an agreement allowing NATO troops to be stationed in the country as part of the Eastern Sentry operation, Poland's National Security Bureau (BBN) said on Sunday.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday that the alliance was launching the Eastern Sentry operation, a move aimed at strengthening the defense of the eastern flank after a drone incident in Poland. The Polish General Staff said on Saturday that NATO's Eastern Sentry operation had begun. No details of the resolution have been provided, as according to the BBN it is classified. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday claimed that "dangerous" drones had been shot down over Poland, calling them "Russian," but provided no evidence. Von der Leyen later said that more than ten drones had been involved in the incident. Russian charge d'affaires in Poland Andrey Ordash told RIA Novosti that Warsaw had not provided evidence of the alleged Russian origin of the drones shot down over the country's territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he was not aware of any requests for contacts from Polish authorities to the Kremlin. He also recalled that EU and NATO leaders used to accuse Russia of provocations every day without attempting to provide any evidence. The Russian Defense Ministry said that no targets on Polish territory had been planned for destruction during the massive strike by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises on the night of September 10. The ministry is ready to hold consultations with Polish colleagues regarding the drones that allegedly crossed the border. On September 10, Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said that Belarus had notified Poland and Lithuania at night about drones approaching their borders, and Warsaw notified Minsk about drones from the territory of Ukraine.

