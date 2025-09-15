International
Lebanon Detains Agents Working for Israel – Interior Minister
Lebanon Detains Agents Working for Israel – Interior Minister
The Lebanese Interior Ministry has detained several people on suspicion of working for Israel and being members of terrorist organizations, Interior Minister Ahmed Al-Hajjar said on Monday.
"The Information Branch conducted a series of efficient operations without publicity, resulting in detentions related to terrorism and collaboration with the enemy, as well as the prevention of criminal activities," al-Hajjar told journalists at a press conference. In recent days and weeks, individuals and small groups linked to terrorism were arrested as part of preventive efforts, he added, saying that "several hostile Israeli agents have been detained."
Lebanon Detains Agents Working for Israel – Interior Minister

13:26 GMT 15.09.2025
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Lebanese Interior Ministry has detained several people on suspicion of working for Israel and being members of terrorist organizations, Interior Minister Ahmed Al-Hajjar said on Monday.
"The Information Branch conducted a series of efficient operations without publicity, resulting in detentions related to terrorism and collaboration with the enemy, as well as the prevention of criminal activities," al-Hajjar told journalists at a press conference.
In recent days and weeks, individuals and small groups linked to terrorism were arrested as part of preventive efforts, he added, saying that "several hostile Israeli agents have been detained."
