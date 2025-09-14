https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/drone-fall-in-poland-staged-to-push-anti-russian-measures--analyst-1122785928.html

‘Drone Fall’ in Poland Staged to Push Anti-Russian Measures – Analyst

'Drone Fall' in Poland Staged to Push Anti-Russian Measures – Analyst

The recent drone affair in Poland was clearly a provocation orchestrated with Ukraine’s assistance, political analyst Petr Kolchin told Sputnik.

Ukraine has been able to create “media hype out of nothing” before, so a new hoax should be easy for the Ukrainian intelligence services, he suggested.The provocation creates a new pretext to pile pressure on Russia and ramp up security measures in the EU, including increased defense spending, according to Kolchin.US President Donald Trump’s reaction also highlights the schism within NATO: while he US tries to act as a peacemaker, Europe seems interested in prolonging the Ukrainian conflict, Kolchin noted.Poland is reluctant to conduct a proper investigation of the incident, to avoid uncovering inconvenient facts that might undermine the anti-Russian narrative pushed by Brussels, the analyst suggested.Kolchin compared the situation to Europe’s reaction to the Nord Stream bombing — another case EU member states do not seem keen to solve.

