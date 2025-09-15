https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/russia-dismisses-romanias-baseless--contrived-drone-protest-1122787484.html
Russia Dismisses Romania’s ‘Baseless & Contrived’ Drone Protest
Not a single concrete or convincing answer was provided to any of the questions regarding the identification of the drone allegedly violating Romanian airspace, Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Oleg Lipayev stated on Telegram.
The Romanian Ministry of Defense “detected another UFO in the sky over the country on September 13 and quickly announced that it was a Russian drone,” Russia’s Embassy in Bucharest emphasized in a statement on Telegram. Accordingly, on September 14, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to express a “strong protest.” According to Lipayev, all facts have indicated that this was a deliberate provocation by Ukraine. Fearing inevitable military defeat and accountability for its crime, the Zelensky regime is desperately trying to drag other European countries into a dangerous military escalation against Russia, added the embassy.
The Romanian Ministry of Defense “detected another UFO in the sky over the country on September 13 and quickly announced that it was a Russian drone,” Russia’s Embassy in Bucharest emphasized in a statement on Telegram.
Accordingly, on September 14, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to express a “strong protest.”
“In the absence of objective confirmation of the aircraft’s national affiliation, the Romanian protest was dismissed as baseless and contrived,” noted the Russian embassy.
According to Lipayev, all facts have indicated that this was a deliberate provocation by Ukraine. Fearing inevitable military defeat and accountability for its crime, the Zelensky regime is desperately trying to drag other European countries into a dangerous military escalation
against Russia, added the embassy.