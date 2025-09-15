https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/russian-authorities-bust-money-laundering-ring-aiding-ukrainian-forces-1122788252.html
Russian Authorities Bust Money Laundering Ring Aiding Ukrainian Forces
Russia’s Investigative Committee reported the dismantling of an organized criminal group that funneled over 2.5 billion rubles abroad through microfinance organizations in three Russian regions and allegedly financed the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Five individuals have been arrested, and a sixth is currently at large. The group includes the beneficiary of an international holding company and the head of a Russian microfinance organization, along with four accomplices. They face charges including money laundering, facilitating terrorist activities, and conducting illegal foreign currency transactions using forged documents.According to the investigation, from 2022 to 2024, a Latvian national—the apparent mastermind behind the scheme—orchestrated the transfer of funds from microfinance companies in Moscow, Samara, and St. Petersburg to foreign accounts using fraudulent loan deals.
