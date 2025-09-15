International
Russian Authorities Bust Money Laundering Ring Aiding Ukrainian Forces
Russian Authorities Bust Money Laundering Ring Aiding Ukrainian Forces
Russia’s Investigative Committee reported the dismantling of an organized criminal group that funneled over 2.5 billion rubles abroad through microfinance organizations in three Russian regions and allegedly financed the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Five individuals have been arrested, and a sixth is currently at large. The group includes the beneficiary of an international holding company and the head of a Russian microfinance organization, along with four accomplices. They face charges including money laundering, facilitating terrorist activities, and conducting illegal foreign currency transactions using forged documents.According to the investigation, from 2022 to 2024, a Latvian national—the apparent mastermind behind the scheme—orchestrated the transfer of funds from microfinance companies in Moscow, Samara, and St. Petersburg to foreign accounts using fraudulent loan deals.
Russian Authorities Bust Money Laundering Ring Aiding Ukrainian Forces

08:50 GMT 15.09.2025
The Russian Investigative Committee has dismantled a criminal network that used microfinance organizations to launder over 2.5 billion rubles out of the country, allegedly to finance the Ukrainian military.
Five individuals have been arrested, and a sixth is currently at large. The group includes the beneficiary of an international holding company and the head of a Russian microfinance organization, along with four accomplices. They face charges including money laundering, facilitating terrorist activities, and conducting illegal foreign currency transactions using forged documents.
According to the investigation, from 2022 to 2024, a Latvian national—the apparent mastermind behind the scheme—orchestrated the transfer of funds from microfinance companies in Moscow, Samara, and St. Petersburg to foreign accounts using fraudulent loan deals.
Russia
Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Ukraine's Attack on Chinese Journalist - Investigators
27 June, 11:59 GMT
