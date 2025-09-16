https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/houthis-carry-out-missile-attack-on-tel-aviv-drone-attack-on-ramon-airport-1122798842.html

Houthis Carry Out Missile Attack on Tel Aviv, Drone Attack on Ramon Airport

Houthis Carry Out Missile Attack on Tel Aviv, Drone Attack on Ramon Airport

Sputnik International

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, carried out a hypersonic missile attack on Tel Aviv and a drone attack on Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport after Israeli strikes on the port of Al-Hudaydah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Thursday.

2025-09-16T18:55+0000

2025-09-16T18:55+0000

2025-09-16T18:55+0000

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121330357_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_61e889c1a64b3138adbae8653047e751.png

"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting a sensitive Israeli enemy target in the occupied area of Yaffa," Saria said."The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the so-called Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine," he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/death-toll-from-israeli-strike-on-houthi-defense-ministry-building-in-sanaa-rising---source-1122766728.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi missile attacks on israel, houthi drone strike israel