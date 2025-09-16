https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/houthis-carry-out-missile-attack-on-tel-aviv-drone-attack-on-ramon-airport-1122798842.html
Houthis Carry Out Missile Attack on Tel Aviv, Drone Attack on Ramon Airport
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, carried out a hypersonic missile attack on Tel Aviv and a drone attack on Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport after Israeli strikes on the port of Al-Hudaydah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Thursday.
"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting a sensitive Israeli enemy target in the occupied area of Yaffa," Saria said."The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the so-called Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine," he added.
