Houthis Carry Out Missile Attack on Tel Aviv, Drone Attack on Ramon Airport
Houthis Carry Out Missile Attack on Tel Aviv, Drone Attack on Ramon Airport
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, carried out a hypersonic missile attack on Tel Aviv and a drone attack on Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport after Israeli strikes on the port of Al-Hudaydah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Thursday.
"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting a sensitive Israeli enemy target in the occupied area of Yaffa," Saria said."The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the so-called Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine," he added.
Houthis Carry Out Missile Attack on Tel Aviv, Drone Attack on Ramon Airport

18:55 GMT 16.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, carried out a hypersonic missile attack on Tel Aviv and a drone attack on Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport after Israeli strikes on the port of Al-Hudaydah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Thursday.
"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting a sensitive Israeli enemy target in the occupied area of Yaffa," Saria said.
"The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the so-called Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine," he added.
