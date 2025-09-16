https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/india-supports-us-initiatives-aimed-at-peaceful-settlement-of-conflict-in-ukraine---modi-1122798189.html

India supports US initiatives aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

"Thank you, my friend, [US] President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," Modi said on X.US President Donald Trump also said that he had a "wonderful" call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.Relations between India and the United States have become strained after the US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods.The US has also been trying to convince India to stop purchasing Russian oil, something that India refuses to do, citing its own interests and domestic energy needs.

