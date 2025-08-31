https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/us-push-to-split-russia-india-and-china-backfires--driving-them-closer-1122697572.html

US Push to Split Russia, India and China Backfires — Driving Them Closer

The Global South could benefit from cooperation between Russia, India and China, China Forum expert and economics Professor John Gong from the University of International Business and Economics tells Sputnik.

Russia, India and China want "all of the countries involved in this very vast Eurasian landmass to be coexisting in peace, to be cooperating with each other, and to jointly develop economies and enjoy prosperity," Gong says as the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit kicks off. Importance of SCO and BRICS The SCO summit in Tianjin "sends out a strong message that all the three countries are united, even despite some issues in the past, particularly between China and India," according to Gong.The SCO is a great starting point and opportunity to further that relationship: "if these three countries can cultivate a better relationship, it helps everybody," the pundit stresses. What's more, Russia, India and China are also members of BRICS – "the most important international organization representing the interests of the Global South." US Attempts at Division Have Failed Washington does not conceal its plans to ‘peel off’ India from Russia and China. The US also considers India a possible bulwark against China to contain its growth.Washngton’s latest tariffs against India and China over ‘supporting Russia’ have failed to reach its objectives and the three countries remain united.Gong emphasizes that rather than isolating those countries, US tariffs have pushed them closer: China is considering new investment opportunities in Russia's Far East, and India has just announced that it will open up more of its domestic markets to Chinese investments.

