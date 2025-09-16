International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/israel-to-seek-independence-in-defense-sphere-netanyahu-1122798333.html
Israel to Seek Independence in Defense Sphere - Netanyahu
Israel to Seek Independence in Defense Sphere - Netanyahu
Sputnik International
Israel will strive to build an independent defense industry because it does not want to face any restrictions in this area, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
2025-09-16T18:33+0000
2025-09-16T18:33+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
military
independence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120536576_15:0:2545:1423_1920x0_80_0_0_3dd998764bd7f587ee461bc3c2378279.jpg
"Citizens of Israel, first of all, I want to say that I have full confidence in the Israeli economy. The Israeli economy is very strong ... I see a factor in the defense industry that could decline. We can certainly face political restrictions during a war ... If we learned one lesson during the war, it is that we do not want to be in a situation where we are restricted, and therefore we want to achieve independence in the defense sector," Netanyahu said at a press conference on the economy. Netanyahu added that US President Donald Trump had invited him to a meeting at the White House on September 29.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/un-commission-recognizes-israels-actions-in-gaza-as-genocide-1122794543.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120536576_332:0:2229:1423_1920x0_80_0_0_b129157c5072d861820151a643642cd4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel military industry, israel defense industry
israel military industry, israel defense industry

Israel to Seek Independence in Defense Sphere - Netanyahu

18:33 GMT 16.09.2025
© AP Photo / PETER DEJONGAn Israeli Merkava tank drives up a hill to take positions inside Lebanon near the southern city of Marwaheen, Lebanon,
An Israeli Merkava tank drives up a hill to take positions inside Lebanon near the southern city of Marwaheen, Lebanon, - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2025
© AP Photo / PETER DEJONG
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel will strive to build an independent defense industry because it does not want to face any restrictions in this area, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
"Citizens of Israel, first of all, I want to say that I have full confidence in the Israeli economy. The Israeli economy is very strong ... I see a factor in the defense industry that could decline. We can certainly face political restrictions during a war ... If we learned one lesson during the war, it is that we do not want to be in a situation where we are restricted, and therefore we want to achieve independence in the defense sector," Netanyahu said at a press conference on the economy.
Netanyahu added that US President Donald Trump had invited him to a meeting at the White House on September 29.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2025
World
UN Commission Recognizes Israel's Actions in Gaza as Genocide
07:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала