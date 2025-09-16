https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/israel-to-seek-independence-in-defense-sphere-netanyahu-1122798333.html

Israel to Seek Independence in Defense Sphere - Netanyahu

Israel will strive to build an independent defense industry because it does not want to face any restrictions in this area, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

"Citizens of Israel, first of all, I want to say that I have full confidence in the Israeli economy. The Israeli economy is very strong ... I see a factor in the defense industry that could decline. We can certainly face political restrictions during a war ... If we learned one lesson during the war, it is that we do not want to be in a situation where we are restricted, and therefore we want to achieve independence in the defense sector," Netanyahu said at a press conference on the economy. Netanyahu added that US President Donald Trump had invited him to a meeting at the White House on September 29.

