UN Commission Recognizes Israel's Actions in Gaza as Genocide
07:27 GMT 16.09.2025 (Updated: 07:34 GMT 16.09.2025)
An independent United Nations investigation has concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
A new 72-page report released Tuesday finds reasonable grounds to conclude that four of the five acts of genocide defined under international law have been committed since the start of the 2023 war with Hamas.
"The Commission has found that the Israeli authorities have partially destroyed the reproductive capacity of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group, including through measures aimed at preventing childbirth, and have deliberately created living conditions intended to physically destroy Palestinians as a group, which constitute the core acts of genocide under the Rome Statute and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the commission’s report said.