Israeli Air Force Attacks Over 850 Targets in Gaza City Over Past Week
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it launched strikes on more than 850 targets in Gaza City and attacked hundreds of Palestinian troops over the past week.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it launched strikes on more than 850 targets in Gaza City and attacked hundreds of Palestinian troops over the past week.
"In the past week, the Israeli Air Force struck more than 850 terror targets and hundreds of terrorists in Gaza City in order to degrade Hamas terrorist infrastructure and to prepare the area for the deployment of troops," the IDF said on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, a report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, released on Tuesday, stated that Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip constitute genocide.
In early September, IDF forces
started launching strikes on high-rise buildings in the city, which are occupied by Palestinian radicals, according to the Israeli military forces. On September 4, IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said that IDF had 40% of Gaza City under it control and was going to expand the military operation in the coming days.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side.
In response, the IDF launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicine were stopped.
According to the administration in Gaza, as a result of Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, the death toll has exceeded 64,000, most of whom are civilians.