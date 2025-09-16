https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/israel-launches-offensive-to-occupy-gaza-city-what-is-known-so-far--1122793170.html

Israel Launches Offensive to Occupy Gaza City: What is Known So Far

Israel Launches Offensive to Occupy Gaza City: What is Known So Far

Sputnik International

Israel starts ground operation to seize Gaza City.

2025-09-16T05:19+0000

2025-09-16T05:19+0000

2025-09-16T05:19+0000

world

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

palestine

benjamin netanyahu

marco rubio

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/10/1122793464_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_21c5b0b74e256bef6e5e6ecf1107cf9f.jpg

The Israeli military launched its ground offensive on Monday to occupy Gaza City, reported Axios, citing unnamed Israeli officials. The offensive came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and backed the operation, the outlet added.The start of the operation has been confirmed by Israeli and Palestinian media. The entry of Israeli tanks followed Gazan reports of heavy aerial assaults and artillery fire on the city and its outskirts on Monday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post.The Israeli army, which has been urging everyone in Gaza City to evacuate, says some 300,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City in recent weeks, but around 700,000 remain. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed the invasion despite opposition from top security chiefs, including IDF Chief Eyal Zamir, who stayed on hoping to soften the blow for hostages, troops, and civilians, according to The Jerusalem Post. Reactions So Far Families of captives held in Gaza have launched protests outside Netanyahu’s official residence, Israeli media reported. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum blasted the move to escalate fighting in Gaza, warning:US President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that Hamas is allegedly moving hostages above ground “to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/gaza-famine-death-toll-rises-to-420-including-145-children-health-ministry-1122779535.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

israel starts ground operation to seize gaza city, idf tanks enter gaza city, gaza war, gaza famine, gaza strip