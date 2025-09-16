International
Israel Launches Offensive to Occupy Gaza City: What is Known So Far
Israel Launches Offensive to Occupy Gaza City: What is Known So Far
Israel starts ground operation to seize Gaza City.
Israel Launches Offensive to Occupy Gaza City: What is Known So Far

05:19 GMT 16.09.2025
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaSmoke rises from an Israeli army bombardment in Gaza City, as seen from central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
Smoke rises from an Israeli army bombardment in Gaza City, as seen from central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2025
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
Svetlana Ekimenko
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) gradually began expanding airstrikes in and around Gaza City in recent days, flattening high-rise buildings on Friday that it claims are used by Hamas for military purposes, reported The Jerusalem Post.
The Israeli military launched its ground offensive on Monday to occupy Gaza City, reported Axios, citing unnamed Israeli officials.
The offensive came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and backed the operation, the outlet added.
The start of the operation has been confirmed by Israeli and Palestinian media.
The entry of Israeli tanks followed Gazan reports of heavy aerial assaults and artillery fire on the city and its outskirts on Monday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post.
The Israeli army, which has been urging everyone in Gaza City to evacuate, says some 300,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City in recent weeks, but around 700,000 remain.
“Gaza is burning… We will not relent, and we will not go back—until the completion of the mission,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X on Tuesday morning.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed the invasion despite opposition from top security chiefs, including IDF Chief Eyal Zamir, who stayed on hoping to soften the blow for hostages, troops, and civilians, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Reactions So Far

Families of captives held in Gaza have launched protests outside Netanyahu’s official residence, Israeli media reported.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum blasted the move to escalate fighting in Gaza, warning:
"After 710 nights of being held captive by terrorists, tonight could be the final night for hostages who are barely surviving, and our last chance to locate and recover the deceased for dignified burial... Prime Minister Netanyahu bears personal responsibility for the fate of the hostages. The people of Israel will not forgive the sacrifice of the hostages and soldiers. The writing is on the wall."
US President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that Hamas is allegedly moving hostages above ground “to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive.”
