Liberation: Peace to the Nations Exhibition Opens in Pakistan

The Liberation: Peace to the Nations exhibition highlighting the struggle of the Soviet Union against Japanese militarism in Manchuria and the Korean Peninsula has opened at the Russian House in Karachi.

Drawing on the unique archives of the Soviet Information Bureau, the rights holder of which is the Rossiya Segodnya media group, the photos capture the Manchurian and Khingan-Mukden operations held in March through September 1945, the heroic Soviet soldiers, the meeting of Soviet soldiers with the people of liberated territories, and the historical surrender of Japanese command. The Soviet-Japanese war was not only the final part of the Second World War but also one of the largest and fastest operations in the history of armed conflicts.This project is aimed at shaping a common historical and cultural space of Russia and Asian countries, as well as at preserving historical truth and preventing its falsification.“Preserving historical memory and preventing the falsification of history are among the priorities of the Russian House. The misuse of facts and a ‘specific’ presentation of past events are a daily reality in Pakistan due to the monopoly domination of Western media in the country. We are sincerely grateful to the Rossiya Segodnya media group for presenting the Liberation: Peace to the Nations exhibition. It allows visitors at the Russian House to see photos made 80 years ago, which are better than any tweets or blockbuster movies if you want to learn about objective history, unadorned reality, and the heroism of Soviet soldiers, who have put an end to the ultra-nationalism of militarist Japan and the Second World War,” said Ruslan Prokhorov, Director of the Russian House in Karachi.This photo exhibition has been demonstrated at the education institutions of the Russian Far East, in particular, in Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Kamchatka. The international tour of the project was launched in Beijing in September 2025 and will continue at the education institutions of China, Mongolia and South Korea.The Liberation: Peace to the Nations project is being implemented with the support of the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives as part of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II. It is an extension of the projects Liberation and Liberation: The Path to Victory, which has attracted millions of visitors over the past two years. The project includes photo exhibitions in Russia and abroad, as well as educational events using mobile exhibitions.

