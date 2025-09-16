https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/london-police-charge-eight-for-disorderly-conduct-at-unite-the-kingdom-protest-1122792505.html

London Police Charge Eight for Disorderly Conduct at 'Unite the Kingdom' Protest

London Police Charge Eight for Disorderly Conduct at 'Unite the Kingdom' Protest

Sputnik International

Eight people accused of disorderly conduct during the "Unite the Kingdom" right-wing protest in London have been charged, with police seeking help to identify 11 other suspects, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

2025-09-16T00:33+0000

2025-09-16T00:33+0000

2025-09-16T00:33+0000

world

london

keir starmer

metropolitan police

whitehall

united kingdom (uk)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0e/1122779995_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_11690bccc07d3d096762d19275b06e97.jpg

Earlier in the day, London police told RIA Novosti that the force continued to search for offenders after Saturday's right-wing rally and that new arrests were expected. A total of 24 people were detained during the demonstration. "Throughout the day, there were several incidents across central London, the majority linked to the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest in and around Whitehall. Officers made 24 arrests on the day and have since carried out enquiries into other offences… Eight people were charged, one person received a caution, 11 people were bailed under investigation to return at a later date," the force said. Right-wing activists gathered in London's Russell Square on Saturday morning, from where they marched to Whitehall, the seat of government. Many people carried national flags of England with the cross of St. George and the Union Jack. They shouted slogans critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and condemned the government's migration policy and restrictions on freedom of speech.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/ex-envoy-breaks-down-the-anger-behind-londons-weekend-demonstrations-1122785299.html

london

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

london right-wing protest, unite the kingdom protest, disorderly conduct london, london metropolitan police arrests, london right-wing rally, keir starmer protest, migration policy protest london, whitehall protest, union jack protest, national flags protest london, london arrests september 2025, uk migration policy protest, london demonstration arrests, right-wing activism london, police investigation london protest