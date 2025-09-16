Russia, Iran, China & Allies Want to Ban Attacks on Nuclear Sites

International
UN Commission Recognizes Israel's Actions in Gaza as Genocide
date 2025-09-16
Iran, Russia, Belarus, China, Venezuela, and Nicaragua have submitted a draft resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calling for a ban on any attacks or threats against safeguarded nuclear sites.
The initiative of the six countries, titled Prohibition of all forms of attack and threats of attack against nuclear sites and facilities under IAEA safeguards, is meant to defend the integrity of the NPT, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated on X, in a reference to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.The draft: Baqaei urged the international community to act decisively, warning against the “normalization of lawlessness.”
iran, russia, belarus, china, venezuela, and nicaragua have submitted a draft resolution to the international atomic energy agency calling for a ban on any attacks or threats against safeguarded nuclear sites, six countries want to ban attacks on nuclear sites, iaea.
iran, russia, belarus, china, venezuela, and nicaragua have submitted a draft resolution to the international atomic energy agency calling for a ban on any attacks or threats against safeguarded nuclear sites, six countries want to ban attacks on nuclear sites, iaea.

Svetlana Ekimenko
Iran, Russia, Belarus, China, Venezuela, and Nicaragua have submitted a draft resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calling for a ban on any attacks or threats against safeguarded nuclear sites.
The initiative of the six countries, titled Prohibition of all forms of attack and threats of attack against nuclear sites and facilities under IAEA safeguards, is meant to defend the integrity of the NPT, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated on X, in a reference to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
The draft:
Stresses that all states have the right to peaceful nuclear energy and are entitled to guarantees against military threats;
*Reaffirms that no country should target another’s safeguarded nuclear facilities.
Baqaei urged the international community to act decisively, warning against the “normalization of lawlessness.”
