Zaporozhye NPP Targeted Again: Ukrainian Drone Neutralized Mid-Air
Zaporozhye NPP Targeted Again: Ukrainian Drone Neutralized Mid-Air
A Ukrainian drone was shot down while attempting to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday.
"The enemy has been trying to attack the adjacent territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant for several days in a row. Today, at about 18:00 [15:00 GMT], the attack was thwarted - an FPV drone was shot down and detonated in the air," Balitsky said on Telegram. Over the past two days, two attacks were launched on objects located no further than 300 meters (984 feet) from the power unit, the governor added.
Zaporozhye NPP Targeted Again: Ukrainian Drone Neutralized Mid-Air

00:17 GMT 13.09.2025
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2025
© AP Photo / Kateryna Klochko
SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone was shot down while attempting to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday.
"The enemy has been trying to attack the adjacent territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant for several days in a row. Today, at about 18:00 [15:00 GMT], the attack was thwarted - an FPV drone was shot down and detonated in the air," Balitsky said on Telegram.
Over the past two days, two attacks were launched on objects located no further than 300 meters (984 feet) from the power unit, the governor added.
