https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/zaporozhye-npp-targeted-again-ukrainian-drone-neutralized-mid-air-1122775429.html

Zaporozhye NPP Targeted Again: Ukrainian Drone Neutralized Mid-Air

A Ukrainian drone was shot down while attempting to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday.

"The enemy has been trying to attack the adjacent territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant for several days in a row. Today, at about 18:00 [15:00 GMT], the attack was thwarted - an FPV drone was shot down and detonated in the air," Balitsky said on Telegram. Over the past two days, two attacks were launched on objects located no further than 300 meters (984 feet) from the power unit, the governor added.

