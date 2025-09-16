Russia-Iraq Contacts Becoming Intensive, Sides Discussing Military Cooperation

International
Contacts between Russia and Iraq are becoming increasingly intensive, with business, economic, transport, military and defense industry cooperation issues being discussed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baghdad on a working visit, during which he will hold meetings with the highest political and military leadership of Iraq, the Russian Security Council said. In addition to current aspects of Russian-Iraqi bilateral cooperation, regional issues will be discussed at the talks in Baghdad, the council added.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baghdad on a working visit.
Contacts between Russia and Iraq are becoming increasingly intensive, with business, economic, transport, military and defense industry cooperation issues being discussed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.
"Contacts are becoming more intense and multidirectional. This concerns business, economics, and transport, military and defense industry cooperation," Shoigu said during a brief conversation with the deputy advisor to the prime minister of Iraq for national security in Baghdad.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2024
World
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
11 September 2024, 09:08 GMT
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baghdad on a working visit, during which he will hold meetings with the highest political and military leadership of Iraq, the Russian Security Council said.
"During the upcoming meetings, it is expected to convey the Russian side's intention to further strengthen and expand cooperation in the security sphere," it said.
In addition to current aspects of Russian-Iraqi bilateral cooperation, regional issues will be discussed at the talks in Baghdad, the council added.
