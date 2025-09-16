https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/russia-iraq-contacts-becoming-intensive-sides-discussing-military-cooperation-1122793030.html
Russia-Iraq Contacts Becoming Intensive, Sides Discussing Military Cooperation
Contacts between Russia and Iraq are becoming increasingly intensive, with business, economic, transport, military and defense industry cooperation issues being discussed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.
Contacts between Russia and Iraq are becoming increasingly intensive, with business, economic, transport, military and defense industry cooperation issues being discussed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baghdad on a working visit, during which he will hold meetings with the highest political and military leadership of Iraq, the Russian Security Council said.In addition to current aspects of Russian-Iraqi bilateral cooperation, regional issues will be discussed at the talks in Baghdad, the council added.
Contacts between Russia and Iraq are becoming increasingly intensive, with business, economic, transport, military and defense industry cooperation issues being discussed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.
"Contacts are becoming more intense and multidirectional. This concerns business, economics, and transport, military and defense industry cooperation," Shoigu said during a brief conversation with the deputy advisor to the prime minister of Iraq for national security in Baghdad.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baghdad on a working visit, during which he will hold meetings with the highest political and military leadership of Iraq, the Russian Security Council said.
"During the upcoming meetings, it is expected to convey the Russian side's intention to further strengthen and expand cooperation in the security sphere," it said.
In addition to current aspects of Russian-Iraqi bilateral cooperation, regional issues will be discussed at the talks in Baghdad, the council added.