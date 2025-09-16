https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/russia-iraq-contacts-becoming-intensive-sides-discussing-military-cooperation-1122793030.html

Russia-Iraq Contacts Becoming Intensive, Sides Discussing Military Cooperation

Contacts between Russia and Iraq are becoming increasingly intensive, with business, economic, transport, military and defense industry cooperation issues being discussed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said.

Contacts between Russia and Iraq are becoming increasingly intensive, with business, economic, transport, military and defense industry cooperation issues being discussed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baghdad on a working visit, during which he will hold meetings with the highest political and military leadership of Iraq, the Russian Security Council said.In addition to current aspects of Russian-Iraqi bilateral cooperation, regional issues will be discussed at the talks in Baghdad, the council added.

