US Secretary of State Rubio Heads to Qatar for Talks on Israeli Strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Qatar on Tuesday to discuss Israel's strikes on Doha, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said on Monday.

"Marco Rubio is expected to arrive in Qatar tomorrow. We will discuss Israel's actions, which struck the territory of the mediator in the talks, which clearly indicates that it does not care about the fate of the hostages, participation in the talks, and the mediation efforts," Al-Ansari said at a press conference following the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha.

