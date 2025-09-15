International
US Maintains Strong Gulf Relations Despite Israel's Qatar Attack - Rubio After Netanyahu Meeting
US Maintains Strong Gulf Relations Despite Israel’s Qatar Attack - Rubio After Netanyahu Meeting
The US maintained contact with the Gulf states before Israel's attack on Qatar and will continue to do so after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.
"We have strong relationships with our Gulf allies. We work very closely with them on a number of things. We have been engaged with them. We have been engaged with them consistently before what happened and after what happened," Rubio said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also added that certain issues still need to be addressed regardless of recent events. On September 9, Israel launched strikes at senior negotiators of Hamas in Doha. The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that Israel had notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office, but Qatar denied prior knowledge of the Israeli strike. US President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the attack, saying that the decision had been made independently by Netanyahu. He assured Qatar that such an attack would not happen again.
US Maintains Strong Gulf Relations Despite Israel’s Qatar Attack - Rubio After Netanyahu Meeting

13:23 GMT 15.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US maintained contact with the Gulf states before Israel's attack on Qatar and will continue to do so after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.
"We have strong relationships with our Gulf allies. We work very closely with them on a number of things. We have been engaged with them. We have been engaged with them consistently before what happened and after what happened," Rubio said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He also added that certain issues still need to be addressed regardless of recent events.
On September 9, Israel launched strikes at senior negotiators of Hamas in Doha. The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that Israel had notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office, but Qatar denied prior knowledge of the Israeli strike. US President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the attack, saying that the decision had been made independently by Netanyahu. He assured Qatar that such an attack would not happen again.
World
Rubio Prays at Western Wall as Israel Faces Backlash Over Qatar Strike
Yesterday, 13:04 GMT
World
Rubio Prays at Western Wall as Israel Faces Backlash Over Qatar Strike
Yesterday, 13:04 GMT
