Bombshell Gaza Genocide Report Gives UN Right to Intervene Militarily to Stop Israel: Ex-UN Envoy

A new comprehensive UN inquiry has concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Ex-UN rapporteur and veteran international law expert Dr. Alfred de Zayas explains why that’s hugely important, and what the world can do about it (if it wants to).

Key FindingsIsrael’s actions (killing, maiming, causing mental harm to Palestinians, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction, taking measures to prevent births) check four of five of the 1948 Genocide Convention’s criteria for genocide, per the report.Intent ProvenCrucially, de Zayas says, the inquiry shows “how the statements of Israeli political and military leaders prove the ‘intent’ (required in Art. II of the Convention) to destroy in whole or part the Palestinian population.”The "extensive" report is proof "that Israel is waging war not only against the Palestinians in Gaza but against the UN Charter and international law in general," according to the top legal observer.West ComplicitUN’s Response OptionsUN’s Last Chance to Save Its Credibility?

