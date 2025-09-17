Bombshell Gaza Genocide Report Gives UN Right to Intervene Militarily to Stop Israel: Ex-UN Envoy
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaFrench U.N. peacekeepers patrol the Lebanese-Israeli border in the village of Houla, southern Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
A new comprehensive UN inquiry has concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Ex-UN rapporteur and veteran international law expert Dr. Alfred de Zayas explains why that’s hugely important, and what the world can do about it (if it wants to).
Key Findings
Israel’s actions (killing, maiming, causing mental harm to Palestinians, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction, taking measures to prevent births) check four of five of the 1948 Genocide Convention’s criteria for genocide, per the report.
Intent Proven
Crucially, de Zayas says, the inquiry shows “how the statements of Israeli political and military leaders prove the ‘intent’ (required in Art. II of the Convention) to destroy in whole or part the Palestinian population.”
The "extensive" report is proof "that Israel is waging war not only against the Palestinians in Gaza but against the UN Charter and international law in general," according to the top legal observer.
West Complicit
“Governments that have provided military, economic, political, diplomatic and propagandistic support” are also accountable, de Zayas says. The US, UK, France and Germany “are all complicit in the genocide under Article III (e) of the Genocide Convention.”
Yesterday, 19:01 GMT
UN’s Response Options
recognition of Palestinian statehood (which alas, “will not save the lives of Palestinians”)
Israel’s expulsion from the UN pursuant to Article 6 of the UN Charter (improbable given the need for Security Council and hence US approval)
stripping Israeli diplomats of UN accreditation, as was done against South Africa in the 1970s during Apartheid. Crucially, this measure would not require Security Council backing
the UN has the legal framework to intervene using the 2005 ‘Responsibility to Protect’ doctrine
the General Assembly could adopt a ‘Uniting for Peace’ resolution authorizing nations “to take military action” to stop the genocide, bypassing the Security Council veto
UN’s Last Chance to Save Its Credibility?
“If the United Nations fails” to take action, “it will lose the little authority and credibility it still has,” de Zayas summed up.
14 September, 17:33 GMT