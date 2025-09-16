Israel's Aggression in Gaza: Evidence of War Crimes Mounts
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaThe sun sets behind buildings destroyed during Israeli ground and air operations in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Aug. 8, 2025
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Subscribe
UN probe shows Israel’s clear intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, professor of international law Dr. Dmitry Labin told Sputnik. Evidence suggests actions meet the 1948 Genocide Convention’s criteria for genocide.
Genocidal Acts Identified
Report cites four of five genocidal acts have been identified.
They are: killing, causing harm, inflicting destructive conditions, and imposing birth prevention.
Illegral Use of Force
International law deems any use of force to resolve disputes like Gaza as illegal.
The UN Charter urges states to avoid force, except in specific cases.
Exceptions to Force
Only UN Security Council-approved response with force to serious threat to international peace and security from a state or self-defense qualify as exceptions.
Even then, strict humanitarian rules must govern all actions.
Civilian Protection Non-Negotiable
Civilians uninvolved in conflict must not be harmed, per international humanitarian law.
At the very least, if harm occurs, the responsible party must provide reparations.
Disproportionate Casualties
The scale of civilian deaths in Gaza - possibly over 65,000 - is disproportionate to Israel’s stated goal of freeing hostages.
Such actions are nearly impossible to justify legally.
Evidence Drives Genocide Declaration
The strength of the commission’s evidence is key to declaring genocide.
Persuasive arguments andcredible proof will determine the outcome of subsequent legal proceedings.
Accountability for Genocide
International law holds individuals or states personally accountable for ordering or coordinating genocide.
UN procedures are critical for enforcing justice.
UN's Limited Influence
Report coincides with Israel's new offensive in Gaza.
The UN, despite its 1945 Charter emphasizing peace, has limited power to restrain Israel’s actions, with effectiveness hinging on the willingness of states to comply with its resolutions.