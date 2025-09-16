International
Israel's Aggression in Gaza: Evidence of War Crimes Mounts
Israel's Aggression in Gaza: Evidence of War Crimes Mounts
Sputnik International
UN probe shows Israel’s clear intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, professor of international law Dr. Dmitry Labin told Sputnik. Evidence suggests actions meet the 1948 Genocide Convention’s criteria for genocide.
analysis
middle east
palestinians
israel
the united nations (un)
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
genocide
Israel's Aggression in Gaza: Evidence of War Crimes Mounts

Svetlana Ekimenko
UN probe shows Israel’s clear intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, professor of international law Dr. Dmitry Labin told Sputnik. Evidence suggests actions meet the 1948 Genocide Convention’s criteria for genocide.

Genocidal Acts Identified

Report cites four of five genocidal acts have been identified.
They are: killing, causing harm, inflicting destructive conditions, and imposing birth prevention.

Illegral Use of Force

International law deems any use of force to resolve disputes like Gaza as illegal.
The UN Charter urges states to avoid force, except in specific cases.

Exceptions to Force

Only UN Security Council-approved response with force to serious threat to international peace and security from a state or self-defense qualify as exceptions.
Even then, strict humanitarian rules must govern all actions.
Civilian Protection Non-Negotiable

Civilians uninvolved in conflict must not be harmed, per international humanitarian law.
At the very least, if harm occurs, the responsible party must provide reparations.

Disproportionate Casualties

The scale of civilian deaths in Gaza - possibly over 65,000 - is disproportionate to Israel’s stated goal of freeing hostages.
Such actions are nearly impossible to justify legally.

Evidence Drives Genocide Declaration

The strength of the commission’s evidence is key to declaring genocide.
Persuasive arguments andcredible proof will determine the outcome of subsequent legal proceedings.

Accountability for Genocide

International law holds individuals or states personally accountable for ordering or coordinating genocide.
UN procedures are critical for enforcing justice.

UN's Limited Influence

Report coincides with Israel's new offensive in Gaza.
The UN, despite its 1945 Charter emphasizing peace, has limited power to restrain Israel’s actions, with effectiveness hinging on the willingness of states to comply with its resolutions.
