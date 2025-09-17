International
Charlie Kirk Memorial in Utah Overflowing With Flowers
Charlie Kirk Memorial in Utah Overflowing With Flowers
A Charlie Kirk memorial, set up on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus where the conservative activist was shot, has been overflowing with flowers a week after the assassination, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
A giant US flag has been hung up right above the precise spot where Kirk was shot earlier this month. A small memorial has been set up a few feet away, while a larger one, filled with flowers, notes and small US flags, spreads across the lawn at the entrance to the university. People keep bringing more flowers, banners and gifts to the memorial, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday. The campus itself is rather quiet, with few people around and a police presence. Kirk, a prominent ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while speaking at a large event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was known for his strong opposition to gun control, the LGBT movement (banned as extremist in Russia), abortion, and US aid to Ukraine, among other issues. He is survived by his wife and two children. On Tuesday, Tyler Robinson, 22, charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk, made his initial virtual court appearance from a county jail in the US state of Utah. US District Judge Tony Graf presented all seven charges against Robinson. The judge also clarified that, in addition to the possibility of the death penalty, Robinson could face a sentence of life without parole or an indeterminate term of at least 25 years, which could effectively result in a life sentence.
OREM, United States (Sputnik) - A Charlie Kirk memorial, set up on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus where the conservative activist was shot, has been overflowing with flowers a week after the assassination, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
A giant US flag has been hung up right above the precise spot where Kirk was shot earlier this month. A small memorial has been set up a few feet away, while a larger one, filled with flowers, notes and small US flags, spreads across the lawn at the entrance to the university.
People keep bringing more flowers, banners and gifts to the memorial, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The campus itself is rather quiet, with few people around and a police presence.
Kirk, a prominent ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while speaking at a large event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was known for his strong opposition to gun control, the LGBT movement (banned as extremist in Russia), abortion, and US aid to Ukraine, among other issues. He is survived by his wife and two children.
On Tuesday, Tyler Robinson, 22, charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk, made his initial virtual court appearance from a county jail in the US state of Utah. US District Judge Tony Graf presented all seven charges against Robinson. The judge also clarified that, in addition to the possibility of the death penalty, Robinson could face a sentence of life without parole or an indeterminate term of at least 25 years, which could effectively result in a life sentence.
Tyler Robinson Appears in Court in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case
