Tyler Robinson Appears in Court in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case

Tyler Robinson, 22, charged with the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has made his initial virtual court appearance from a county jail in the US state of Utah, according to a court broadcast.

During the virtual hearing on Tuesday, US District Judge Tony Graf presented all seven charges against Robinson and scheduled his next hearing for September 29 at 10 a.m. (16:00 GMT). The judge also clarified that, in addition to the possibility of the death penalty, Robinson could face a sentence of life without parole or an indeterminate term of at least 25 years, which could effectively result in a life sentence. Earlier on Tuesday, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced that Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder along with six additional counts. Gray also stated that, given the severity of the potential penalty, the suspect will be held without bail at the Utah County Jail. Besides the aggravated murder count, Robinson faces several other charges, including discharging a firearm that resulted in serious bodily injury, with the aggravating factor of targeting Kirk due to his political beliefs. He is also charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Kirk, a prominent ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while speaking at a large event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was known for his strong opposition to gun control, the LGBT movement (banned as extremist in Russia), abortion, and US aid to Ukraine, among other issues. He is survived by his wife and two children.

