Moldova Needs to Lift All Media Restrictions - Ex-President

Following the parliamentary elections, lawmakers in Moldova need to bring back the constitution of 2000, create a working cabinet and lift all media restrictions, the head of the Moldovan Party of Communists, former president Vladimir Voronin, told Sputnik.

2025-09-17T05:00+0000

2025-09-17T05:00+0000

2025-09-17T05:00+0000

"[The new parliament must start with] putting the constitution in order. Return to the 2000 constitution and put everything in place... We need to form a capable cabinet of ministers. First, we need to look at how many ministers we need. Belarus, which provides us with milk, fruits, and vegetables, has nine ministers, while we have 16," Voronin said. The ex-president specified that the very structure of parliament needs to be reviewed, and that those with real management experience should be put at the head of commissions. Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28. Voronin predicted that they could be followed by mass anti-government protests.

