Russia Effectively Creating New Industry in Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister
Russia is creating a new industry in Egypt by working on the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and the creation of a Russian industrial zone, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said.
"The nuclear power plant is a largely hallmark project … 27,000 people work at the site every day, mainly Egyptian citizens," Overchuk told reporters, adding that Russia is "facilitating the localization of production in Egypt. At the same time, Egyptian students are being trained in fields that are related to the further operation of the nuclear power plant." Overchuk highlighted the importance of the El Dabaa and the Russian Industrial Zone projects in Egypt. On Sunday, a Russian delegation led by Overchuk arrived in Cairo for talks with the Egyptian government. Overchuk told reporters that Egypt proposed expanding the "geography of tourism for Russia," meaning direct flights from Russia, the use of Egyptian airports, where flights from Russia were not serviced before.
"The nuclear power plant is a largely hallmark project … 27,000 people work at the site every day, mainly Egyptian citizens," Overchuk told reporters, adding that Russia is "facilitating the localization of production in Egypt. At the same time, Egyptian students are being trained in fields that are related to the further operation of the nuclear power plant."
Overchuk highlighted the importance of the El Dabaa and the Russian Industrial Zone projects in Egypt.
"We came here and are actually creating a whole new industry in the country, as we always do when we come somewhere with the construction of nuclear power plants," the Russian deputy prime minister said.
On Sunday, a Russian delegation led by Overchuk arrived in Cairo for talks with the Egyptian government.
Overchuk told reporters that Egypt proposed expanding the "geography of tourism for Russia," meaning direct flights from Russia, the use of Egyptian airports, where flights from Russia were not serviced before.