International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/russia-effectively-creating-new-industry-in-egypt---deputy-prime-minister-1122799319.html
Russia Effectively Creating New Industry in Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister
Russia Effectively Creating New Industry in Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Russia is creating a new industry in Egypt by working on the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and the creation of a Russian industrial zone, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said.
2025-09-17T04:54+0000
2025-09-17T04:54+0000
world
nuclear cooperation
russia
egypt
cairo
nuclear power plant
nuclear energy
civilian nuclear energy cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116333879_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7b16355f2effec3acaf5482ec7e056fa.jpg
"The nuclear power plant is a largely hallmark project … 27,000 people work at the site every day, mainly Egyptian citizens," Overchuk told reporters, adding that Russia is "facilitating the localization of production in Egypt. At the same time, Egyptian students are being trained in fields that are related to the further operation of the nuclear power plant." Overchuk highlighted the importance of the El Dabaa and the Russian Industrial Zone projects in Egypt. On Sunday, a Russian delegation led by Overchuk arrived in Cairo for talks with the Egyptian government. Overchuk told reporters that Egypt proposed expanding the "geography of tourism for Russia," meaning direct flights from Russia, the use of Egyptian airports, where flights from Russia were not serviced before.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/peaceful-nuclear-power-where-is-russia-building-facilities-1119327664.html
russia
egypt
cairo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116333879_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2db0ba24a9620658d736b0150134226f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian industry, russia partner, russia-egypt cooperation, nuclear power plant, nuclear cooperation, nuclear energy, russian technology
russian industry, russia partner, russia-egypt cooperation, nuclear power plant, nuclear cooperation, nuclear energy, russian technology

Russia Effectively Creating New Industry in Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister

04:54 GMT 17.09.2025
© AP Photo / Gavriil GrigorovRussia's President Vladimir Putin, right, and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left, on screen, take part in the official ceremony for pouring the first concrete into the foundation of power unit #4 at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant on Jan. 23, 2024.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left, on screen, take part in the official ceremony for pouring the first concrete into the foundation of power unit #4 at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant on Jan. 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2025
© AP Photo / Gavriil Grigorov
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Russia is creating a new industry in Egypt by working on the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant and the creation of a Russian industrial zone, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said.
"The nuclear power plant is a largely hallmark project … 27,000 people work at the site every day, mainly Egyptian citizens," Overchuk told reporters, adding that Russia is "facilitating the localization of production in Egypt. At the same time, Egyptian students are being trained in fields that are related to the further operation of the nuclear power plant."
Overchuk highlighted the importance of the El Dabaa and the Russian Industrial Zone projects in Egypt.
"We came here and are actually creating a whole new industry in the country, as we always do when we come somewhere with the construction of nuclear power plants," the Russian deputy prime minister said.
On Sunday, a Russian delegation led by Overchuk arrived in Cairo for talks with the Egyptian government.
Overchuk told reporters that Egypt proposed expanding the "geography of tourism for Russia," meaning direct flights from Russia, the use of Egyptian airports, where flights from Russia were not serviced before.
In this handout September 6, 2019 file photo released by the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, a general view shows the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, in Lianyungang, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2024
Economy
Peaceful Nuclear Power: Where is Russia Building Facilities?
10 July 2024, 18:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала