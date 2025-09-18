https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/eu-wants-to-revive-european-military-machine-support-threats-to-russia---lavrov-1122808096.html
The European Union does not want a settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, but wants to revive the European military machine and support threats to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"There is no doubt that they [the EU] want to block the agreements. I have no doubt that they do not want a settlement that will put an end to their long-term attempts to make Ukraine a permanent irritant and threat to the Russia, but another consideration may be the desire to revive the European military machine, which is almost entirely dependent on the United States," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. Russia is ready to seek compromises on the Ukrainian settlement, provided that its legitimate security interests are secured, Lavrov said. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz persistently promotes idea in his speeches that Germany is reviving and has revised laws to increase spending on weapons, Lavrov said, adding that Europe is trying to draw the US into "games" to contain Russia, including providing air cover for deployment of troops to Ukraine.US President Donald Trump never hides his thoughts and is focused on reaching results and "deals," he noted."He never wriggles or hides his thoughts. He's results-oriented. What he calls 'deals' in the broadest sense of the word. This includes mutually beneficial projects in the economy, space, resource development, and modern technology," Lavrov said, adding that the "deep state" and American Democrats are hindering the president's efforts.Russia wants to maintain dialogue with the United States through all channels, including on the highest level, and sees Washington's desire in return, the foreign minister added.Trump wants quick solutions, which is partly why he is expressing disappointment with the pace of the Ukrainian settlement, the foreign minister also said.
"There is no doubt that they [the EU] want to block the agreements. I have no doubt that they do not want a settlement that will put an end to their long-term attempts to make Ukraine a permanent irritant and threat to the Russia, but another consideration may be the desire to revive the European military machine, which is almost entirely dependent on the United States," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Russia is ready to seek compromises on the Ukrainian settlement, provided that its legitimate security interests are secured, Lavrov said.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin has said more than once that, in the end, a stable agreement is a compromise. We are ready to seek them out, provided that our legitimate security interests and the legitimate interests of the Russian people in Ukraine are secured in the same way as the legitimate interests of other participants in such an agreement," Lavrov said.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz persistently promotes idea in his speeches that Germany is reviving and has revised laws to increase spending on weapons, Lavrov said, adding that Europe is trying to draw the US into "games" to contain Russia, including providing air cover for deployment of troops to Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump never hides his thoughts and is focused on reaching results and "deals," he noted.
"He never wriggles or hides his thoughts. He's results-oriented. What he calls 'deals' in the broadest sense of the word. This includes mutually beneficial projects in the economy, space, resource development, and modern technology," Lavrov said, adding that the "deep state" and American Democrats are hindering the president's efforts.
Russia wants to maintain dialogue with the United States through all channels, including on the highest level, and sees Washington's desire in return, the foreign minister added.
"My feeling is that the Trump administration, precisely because this is a war artificially created by [former US President Joe] Biden and his team and doesn't reflect the current administration's philosophy, wants to remove it from the agenda in order to remove obstacles to normal economic, technological, and other relations and cooperation. Which is not easy, because the US has a very unique approach to how to resolve economic issues now," Lavrov said.
Trump wants quick solutions, which is partly why he is expressing disappointment with the pace of the Ukrainian settlement, the foreign minister also said.
"The fact that Trump, after Alaska, has clearly stopped issuing an ultimatum for an unconditional ceasefire and started advocating for a long-term, sustainable ceasefire is, of course, a very important step, a very important decision by the White House. And so far, I don't see them moving away from this," Lavrov added.