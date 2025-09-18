https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/many-people-could-have-been-involved-in-helping-killer-of-activist-kirk---vance--1122805482.html
US Vice President JD Vance said many people could have been involved in helping the suspect in the murder of conservative US activist Charlie Kirk.
"We may find out that there were many, many people who were involved in helping this guy to pull off the shooting. We just have to get to the bottom of it," Vance told Fox News. Kirk, a prominent ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while speaking at a large event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was known for his strong opposition to gun control, the LGBT movement (banned as extremist in Russia), abortion, and US aid to Ukraine, among other issues. He is survived by his wife and two children. On Tuesday, Tyler Robinson, 22, charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk, made his initial virtual court appearance from a county jail in the US state of Utah. US District Judge Tony Graf presented all seven charges against Robinson. The judge also clarified that, in addition to the possibility of the death penalty, Robinson could face a sentence of life without parole or an indeterminate term of at least 25 years, which could effectively result in a life sentence.
Many People Could Have Been Involved in Helping Killer of Activist Kirk - Vance
"We may find out that there were many, many people who were involved in helping this guy to pull off the shooting. We just have to get to the bottom of it," Vance told Fox News.
Kirk, a prominent ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while speaking at a large event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was known for his strong opposition to gun control, the LGBT movement (banned as extremist in Russia), abortion, and US aid to Ukraine, among other issues. He is survived by his wife and two children.
On Tuesday, Tyler Robinson, 22, charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk, made his initial virtual court appearance from a county jail in the US state of Utah. US District Judge Tony Graf presented all seven charges against Robinson. The judge also clarified that, in addition to the possibility of the death penalty, Robinson could face a sentence of life without parole or an indeterminate term of at least 25 years, which could effectively result in a life sentence.