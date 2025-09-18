https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/pentagon-completes-draft-of-golden-dome-missile-defense-system-1122806413.html
The US Department of War has prepared a draft for the establishment of the Golden Dome missile defense system.
Space Force General Michael Guetlein, who leads US President Donald Trump's project to build the Golden Dome air and space missile defense network, has completed the draft, Bloomberg reported.
Two months ago, Guetlein promised to provide details on the blueprint, including the cost, but the Pentagon has for now declined to provide more information on it.
"It is currently undergoing review and no additional information is available at this time, keeping operational security top of mind," the Pentagon said in a statement quoted by Bloomberg.
Trump estimated earlier that completing the project could cost $175 billion, however, the Congressional Budget Office said that the cost was expected to be higher, as space interceptors alone could cost $542 billion over 20 years.
"Even slight changes in these [project's] parameters can alter costs by hundreds of billions of dollars," Todd Harrison, the American Enterprise Institute defense analyst, was quoted as saying by the news agency.
In May, Trump said that the Golden Dome network would include land, sea and space systems, and its commissioning is expected before the end of his second term. CNN later reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the first major testing of the Golden Dome was planned for the end of 2028.