Russia Removes Restrictions on Deploying Ground-Based Missiles - Kremlin
US Seeks Golden Dome Radar to Track Ballistic, Hypersonic, Cruise Missiles Simultaneously
US Seeks Golden Dome Radar to Track Ballistic, Hypersonic, Cruise Missiles Simultaneously
The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is seeking a new radar in support of the "Golden Dome for America" program, capable of simultaneously acquiring, tracking, and discriminating a full spectrum of missile threats, according to a Request for Information (RFI) posted in late July on SAM.gov.
The RFI specifies a demanding set of capabilities, requiring the radar to handle a combined raid of ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles simultaneously. For ballistic missile defense, the system must be able to detect a very small, difficult-to-detect target (-10 dBsm) at a range of 2233 km (1387 miles) and track up to 24 complex targets. For hypersonic threats, it needs to handle a similarly small target (-20 dBsm) at a 375 km range with the ability to track 10 complex targets; low-elevation acquisition is a key requirement. Similarly, for cruise missiles, the radar must track a small target (-20 dBsm) at 200 km, managing up to 24 targets at a time. The system also must maintain track identity and discern warheads from decoys within 180 seconds. The radar is designed to be mobile, not a static, fixed-site system, with an ambitious deployment timeline. It must be transportable and capable of being fully operational and calibrated within 48 hours of reaching a site. The system is also highly autonomous, requiring no more than two onsite personnel for maintenance, with radar operations, software updates, and continuous calibration managed remotely. It must also interface with the existing battle management systems of the MDA and the US Army and provide in-flight guidance updates to interceptors. According to the RFI, the production schedule calls for the first radar unit to be completed by Dec 31, 2028, and two more units by Dec 31, 2029. The document states that the RFI is for information and planning purposes only and does not constitute a Request for Proposal or a commitment to a future contract.
US Seeks Golden Dome Radar to Track Ballistic, Hypersonic, Cruise Missiles Simultaneously

10:03 GMT 05.08.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is seeking a new radar in support of the "Golden Dome for America" program, capable of simultaneously acquiring, tracking, and discriminating a full spectrum of missile threats, according to a Request for Information (RFI) posted in late July on SAM.gov.
The RFI specifies a demanding set of capabilities, requiring the radar to handle a combined raid of ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles simultaneously. For ballistic missile defense, the system must be able to detect a very small, difficult-to-detect target (-10 dBsm) at a range of 2233 km (1387 miles) and track up to 24 complex targets. For hypersonic threats, it needs to handle a similarly small target (-20 dBsm) at a 375 km range with the ability to track 10 complex targets; low-elevation acquisition is a key requirement. Similarly, for cruise missiles, the radar must track a small target (-20 dBsm) at 200 km, managing up to 24 targets at a time.
The system also must maintain track identity and discern warheads from decoys within 180 seconds.
The radar is designed to be mobile, not a static, fixed-site system, with an ambitious deployment timeline. It must be transportable and capable of being fully operational and calibrated within 48 hours of reaching a site. The system is also highly autonomous, requiring no more than two onsite personnel for maintenance, with radar operations, software updates, and continuous calibration managed remotely.
It must also interface with the existing battle management systems of the MDA and the US Army and provide in-flight guidance updates to interceptors.
According to the RFI, the production schedule calls for the first radar unit to be completed by Dec 31, 2028, and two more units by Dec 31, 2029. The document states that the RFI is for information and planning purposes only and does not constitute a Request for Proposal or a commitment to a future contract.
