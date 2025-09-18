https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/protesters-block-french-eurolinks-arms-manufacturing-plant-in-marseille---lawmaker-1122807175.html

Protesters Block French Eurolinks Arms Manufacturing Plant in Marseille - Lawmaker

Protesters Block French Eurolinks Arms Manufacturing Plant in Marseille - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

The protest is a part of large-scale rallies taking place across the country on Thursday at the call of trade unions with education, health, transport and energy personnel expected to join the industrial action.

2025-09-18T12:44+0000

2025-09-18T12:44+0000

2025-09-18T12:44+0000

world

france

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/12/1122807014_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_6759f09acc7c4da47711de32c105fa90.jpg

Protesters blocked the arms factory of the French company Eurolinks in Marseille on Thursday, Gabrielle Cathala, a French lawmaker from the left-wing La France Insoumise party, said.About 29,000 people are taking part in mass demonstrations across France against austerity measures, the TF1 broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing government data. According to BFMTV, 55 people were detained, seven of them in the Paris region.On September 10, mass protests took place in France under the slogan "Block everything." The demonstrators opposed the austerity measures proposed in the draft budget for 2026.According to the Interior Ministry, about 200,000 people took part in hundreds of rallies across the country. A total of 80,000 law enforcement officers were deployed to ensure order. Some demonstrations escalated into clashes with the police, and hundreds of people were detained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/france-turns-to-war-economy-to-boost-military-production-for-ukraine---macron-1116214736.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

large-scale rallies in france, eurolinks arms factory, protests in france, austerity measures