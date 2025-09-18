https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/protesters-block-french-eurolinks-arms-manufacturing-plant-in-marseille---lawmaker-1122807175.html
Protesters Block French Eurolinks Arms Manufacturing Plant in Marseille - Lawmaker
The protest is a part of large-scale rallies taking place across the country on Thursday at the call of trade unions with education, health, transport and energy personnel expected to join the industrial action.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The protest is a part of large-scale rallies taking place across the country on Thursday at the call of trade unions with education, health, transport and energy personnel expected to join the industrial action.
Protesters blocked the arms factory of the French company Eurolinks in Marseille on Thursday, Gabrielle Cathala, a French lawmaker from the left-wing La France Insoumise party, said.
"Bravo to the protesters currently blocking the Eurolinks arms factory in Marseille," Cathala wrote on X.
About 29,000 people are taking part in mass demonstrations across France against austerity measures, the TF1 broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing government data. According to BFMTV, 55 people were detained, seven of them in the Paris region.
On September 10, mass protests took place in France under the slogan "Block everything." The demonstrators opposed the austerity measures proposed in the draft budget for 2026.
According to the Interior Ministry, about 200,000 people took part in hundreds of rallies across the country. A total of 80,000 law enforcement officers were deployed to ensure order. Some demonstrations escalated into clashes with the police, and hundreds of people were detained.