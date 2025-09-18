https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/russia-hands-over-to-ukraine-another-1000-bodies-of-ukrainian-soldiers-1122808029.html
Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Another 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers
Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Another 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers
Sputnik International
Russia has handed over to Ukraine another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, a source told Sputnik
2025-09-18T13:02+0000
2025-09-18T13:02+0000
2025-09-18T13:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
bodies
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122261865_0:340:1064:939_1920x0_80_0_0_24fd92aecddc2c2d06faa3ebd6577a0d.jpg
In return, Russia received 24 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the source added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/ukrainian-side-decided-to-consider-russias-proposal-on-working-groups---russian-delegation-head-1122479408.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122261865_0:241:1064:1039_1920x0_80_0_0_c7bf004b10269d86b67d9b114f69a9fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia hands over bodies to ukraine, russia-ukraine bodies exchange
russia hands over bodies to ukraine, russia-ukraine bodies exchange
Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Another 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers
13:02 GMT 18.09.2025 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 18.09.2025)
Russia has handed over to Ukraine another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
In return, Russia received 24 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the source added.