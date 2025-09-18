International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/russia-hands-over-to-ukraine-another-1000-bodies-of-ukrainian-soldiers-1122808029.html
Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Another 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers
Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Another 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers
Sputnik International
Russia has handed over to Ukraine another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, a source told Sputnik
2025-09-18T13:02+0000
2025-09-18T13:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
bodies
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122261865_0:340:1064:939_1920x0_80_0_0_24fd92aecddc2c2d06faa3ebd6577a0d.jpg
In return, Russia received 24 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the source added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/ukrainian-side-decided-to-consider-russias-proposal-on-working-groups---russian-delegation-head-1122479408.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122261865_0:241:1064:1039_1920x0_80_0_0_c7bf004b10269d86b67d9b114f69a9fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia hands over bodies to ukraine, russia-ukraine bodies exchange
russia hands over bodies to ukraine, russia-ukraine bodies exchange

Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Another 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers

13:02 GMT 18.09.2025 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 18.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Press service of Vladimir Medinsky / Go to the mediabankExchange of bodies of fallen servicemen within the framework of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine.
Exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen within the framework of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2025
© Sputnik / Press service of Vladimir Medinsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia has handed over to Ukraine another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
In return, Russia received 24 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the source added.
Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2025
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russia Offers Ukraine to Hand Over 3,000 Bodies of Soldiers: Presidential Aide Medinsky
23 July, 19:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала