https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/russia-hands-over-to-ukraine-another-1000-bodies-of-ukrainian-soldiers-1122808029.html

Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Another 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers

Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Another 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers

Sputnik International

Russia has handed over to Ukraine another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, a source told Sputnik

2025-09-18T13:02+0000

2025-09-18T13:02+0000

2025-09-18T13:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

bodies

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122261865_0:340:1064:939_1920x0_80_0_0_24fd92aecddc2c2d06faa3ebd6577a0d.jpg

In return, Russia received 24 bodies of dead soldiers from Ukraine, the source added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/ukrainian-side-decided-to-consider-russias-proposal-on-working-groups---russian-delegation-head-1122479408.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia hands over bodies to ukraine, russia-ukraine bodies exchange