Russia Offers Ukraine to Hand Over 3,000 Bodies of Soldiers: Presidential Aide Medinsky
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
Russia Offers Ukraine to Hand Over 3,000 Bodies of Soldiers: Presidential Aide Medinsky

19:02 GMT 23.07.2025 (Updated: 19:17 GMT 23.07.2025)
Statement by the Russian Delegation Following the Russia-Ukraine Negotiations in Istanbul
All humanitarian agreements from the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine have been fulfilled.
The second unprecedented large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has been completed.
Russia proposed that Ukraine form three working groups to operate online.
The Ukrainian side has agreed to consider the proposal on establishing working groups.
Russia suggested that Kiev declare short-term ceasefires (24-48 hours) to evacuate the wounded and retrieve soldiers’ bodies.
Russia proposed to Ukraine another prisoner exchange involving at least 1,200 military personnel from each side.
Russia offered Kiev the handover of an additional 3,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen.
Not all residents of Kursk region "evacuated" by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Ukraine have been returned home; around 30 remain.
The reason for the continued detention of these civilians in Ukraine remains unclear.
Indefinite medical exchanges of severely wounded and sick personnel along the frontline with Ukraine will continue.
Kiev must clarify the status of civilians from the Kursk region detained in Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine extensively discussed positions outlined in the memorandums during the talks.
The positions of Russia and Ukraine on the memorandums remain far apart.
Russia has completed work on the list of Ukrainian children provided during the previous round of negotiations.
Ukrainian children in Russia are under state supervision, receiving adequate care and safety in appropriate childcare facilities.
Russia has demanded that Kiev return Russian children taken to Ukraine.
Ukraine has been provided with a list of Russian children currently in Ukraine and EU countries.
Russia expects Ukraine to show the same level of care for Russian children as Russia has demonstrated toward Ukrainian children.
A meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine should "finalize the matter."
For such a meeting to take place, the terms of the agreement must be finalized, and the agenda must be clearly defined.
The meeting between Putin and Zelensky must be properly prepared—a position the Russian delegation has conveyed to Ukraine.
Ukraine refuses to hand over civilians or children to Russia in exchange but demands their return.
Russia’s human rights and children’s rights commissioners are verifying the list of Ukrainian children allegedly on Russian territory.
A significant number of children on Ukraine’s list were never in Russia.
