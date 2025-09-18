International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-ukraines-non-nuclear-status-real-security-guarantees-1122808783.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine’s Non-Nuclear Status Real Security Guarantees
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine’s Non-Nuclear Status Real Security Guarantees
Sputnik International
Real security guarantees for Ukraine are its non-nuclear and non-aligned status, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2025-09-18T13:13+0000
2025-09-18T13:13+0000
world
russia
ukraine
sergey lavrov
maria zakharova
security guarantees
sovereignty
independence
status
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105211/52/1052115228_0:56:2965:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_b6d8983888c04339caeebaca5ad216e0.jpg
"Let me remind you what constitutes a true guarantee of security for Ukraine. It is its return to the fundamental documents that framed its independence, sovereignty, and statehood. These stipulate a non-nuclear, neutral, and non-aligned status," Zakharova told reporters.These guarantees must be based, in particular, on the principle that no country has the right to strengthen its own security at the expense of the security of others, according to Lavrov.Lavrov emphasized that Russia had launched a special military operation in order to protect Russian-speaking people from the "openly Nazi" regime in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250902/putin-possible-to-find-consensus-on-ensuring-ukraines-security-guarantees-1122709515.html
russia
ukraine
independence
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105211/52/1052115228_118:0:2847:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ead9b7ea81a16f55e83e21140a554379.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, real security guarantees for ukraine, ukraine's non-nuclear and non-aligned status, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, real security guarantees for ukraine, ukraine's non-nuclear and non-aligned status, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine’s Non-Nuclear Status Real Security Guarantees

13:13 GMT 18.09.2025
© Sputnik / STR / Go to the mediabankLach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev.
Lach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2025
© Sputnik / STR
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Real security guarantees for Ukraine are its non-nuclear and non-aligned status, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Let me remind you what constitutes a true guarantee of security for Ukraine. It is its return to the fundamental documents that framed its independence, sovereignty, and statehood. These stipulate a non-nuclear, neutral, and non-aligned status," Zakharova told reporters.
The statement comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that security guarantees provided to Ukraine should comply with the West's obligations enshrined in the UN Charter and the documents of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
These guarantees must be based, in particular, on the principle that no country has the right to strengthen its own security at the expense of the security of others, according to Lavrov.
He earlier pointed out that Western countries have to take Russia's fundamental interests into account in order to reach an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine after the conflict ends.
Lavrov emphasized that Russia had launched a special military operation in order to protect Russian-speaking people from the "openly Nazi" regime in Ukraine.
Crew numbers of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr group of forces at a firing position in the Krasnoarmeysk direction of the North Military District. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2025
World
Putin: Possible to Find Consensus on Ensuring Ukraine's Security Guarantees
2 September, 09:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала