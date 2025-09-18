https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-ukraines-non-nuclear-status-real-security-guarantees-1122808783.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine’s Non-Nuclear Status Real Security Guarantees

Real security guarantees for Ukraine are its non-nuclear and non-aligned status, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Let me remind you what constitutes a true guarantee of security for Ukraine. It is its return to the fundamental documents that framed its independence, sovereignty, and statehood. These stipulate a non-nuclear, neutral, and non-aligned status," Zakharova told reporters.These guarantees must be based, in particular, on the principle that no country has the right to strengthen its own security at the expense of the security of others, according to Lavrov.Lavrov emphasized that Russia had launched a special military operation in order to protect Russian-speaking people from the "openly Nazi" regime in Ukraine.

