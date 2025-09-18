https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-ukraines-non-nuclear-status-real-security-guarantees-1122808783.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine’s Non-Nuclear Status Real Security Guarantees
"Let me remind you what constitutes a true guarantee of security for Ukraine. It is its return to the fundamental documents that framed its independence, sovereignty, and statehood. These stipulate a non-nuclear, neutral, and non-aligned status," Zakharova told reporters.These guarantees must be based, in particular, on the principle that no country has the right to strengthen its own security at the expense of the security of others, according to Lavrov.Lavrov emphasized that Russia had launched a special military operation in order to protect Russian-speaking people from the "openly Nazi" regime in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Real security guarantees for Ukraine are its non-nuclear and non-aligned status, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Let me remind you what constitutes a true guarantee of security for Ukraine. It is its return to the fundamental documents that framed its independence, sovereignty, and statehood. These stipulate a non-nuclear, neutral, and non-aligned status," Zakharova told reporters.
The statement comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that security guarantees provided to Ukraine should comply with the West's obligations enshrined in the UN Charter and the documents of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
These guarantees must be based, in particular, on the principle that no country has the right to strengthen its own security at the expense of the security of others, according to Lavrov.
He earlier pointed out that Western countries have to take Russia's fundamental interests into account in order to reach an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine after the conflict ends.
Lavrov emphasized that Russia had launched a special military operation in order to protect Russian-speaking people from the "openly Nazi" regime in Ukraine.