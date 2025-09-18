https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/taiwan-boasts-usdesigned-barracuda-500-cruise-missile-china-geared-up-1122805816.html

Taiwan Boasts US–Designed Barracuda-500 Cruise Missile, China Geared Up

Taiwan has showcased its first missile to be jointly manufactured with the US defense technology startup Anduril Industries, Reuters reports.

The Taiwanese National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology plans to mass produce the Barracuda-500 missile, which is expected to cost about $216,493.The US continues to supply advanced weaponry to Taiwan, a move that has consistently drawn sharp criticism from China.The US’ growing defense ties with Taiwan are considered by China as provocative actions that undermine regional stability and violate the “One China” principle.

