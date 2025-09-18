https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/taiwan-boasts-usdesigned-barracuda-500-cruise-missile-china-geared-up-1122805816.html
Taiwan Boasts US–Designed Barracuda-500 Cruise Missile, China Geared Up
Taiwan Boasts US–Designed Barracuda-500 Cruise Missile, China Geared Up
Taiwan has showcased its first missile to be jointly manufactured with the US defense technology startup Anduril Industries, Reuters reports.
The Taiwanese National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology plans to mass produce the Barracuda-500 missile, which is expected to cost about $216,493.
The Taiwanese National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology plans to mass produce the Barracuda-500 missile, which is expected to cost about $216,493.
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun has meanwhile warned against “external interference” over Taiwan, cautioning that China will never allow any separatist attempts for Taiwanese independence to succeed.
The US continues to supply advanced weaponry to Taiwan, a move that has consistently drawn sharp criticism from China.
Chinese authorities regard Taiwan as an integral part of the country’s territory and oppose any form of military cooperation between the island and foreign powers.
The US’ growing defense ties with Taiwan are considered by China as provocative actions that undermine regional stability and violate the “One China” principle.
