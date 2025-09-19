International
Moldova Ruling Party Exploring Ways to Retain Power If It Falls Short in Elections
Sputnik International
Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is working on ways to retain power if the elections result is fewer than half of the mandates in the September 28 parliamentary elections
Brussels is also conveying to Chisinau that it considers any methods acceptable to combat Moscow's alleged interference in "democratic processes," including banning "pro-Russian" political forces, the source pointed out.
Moldova Ruling Party Exploring Ways to Retain Power If It Falls Short in Elections

Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is working on ways to retain power if the elections result is fewer than half of the mandates in the September 28 parliamentary elections, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.
"The leadership of Moldova's ruling Action and Solidarity Party is exploring ways to retain power if it wins less than half of the parliamentary seats in the September 28 parliamentary elections," the source said.
The party is considering bribing legislators elected on the opposition party list to make up for the shortfall, the source added.
"The plan has received support from Chisinau's European partners. EU representatives have promised to turn a blind eye to the use of part of the funds allocated to promote Moldova's European integration for such purposes," according to the insider.
Brussels is also conveying to Chisinau that it considers any methods acceptable to combat Moscow's alleged interference in "democratic processes," including banning "pro-Russian" political forces, the source pointed out.
