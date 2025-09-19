https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/moldova-ruling-party-exploring-ways-to-retain-power-if-it-falls-short-in-elections-1122816674.html
Moldova Ruling Party Exploring Ways to Retain Power If It Falls Short in Elections
Moldova Ruling Party Exploring Ways to Retain Power If It Falls Short in Elections
Sputnik International
Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is working on ways to retain power if the elections result is fewer than half of the mandates in the September 28 parliamentary elections
2025-09-19T13:04+0000
2025-09-19T13:04+0000
2025-09-19T13:04+0000
world
moldova
elections
party
opposition
forces
result
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16231/09/162310995_0:0:601:338_1920x0_80_0_0_16bd7eb6f8f8df3c8083ab3669b5f822.jpg
The party is considering bribing legislators elected on the opposition party list to make up for the shortfall, the source added.Brussels is also conveying to Chisinau that it considers any methods acceptable to combat Moscow's alleged interference in "democratic processes," including banning "pro-Russian" political forces, the source pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/patriotic-bloc-rules-out-post-election-coalition-with-moldovas-ruling-party--ex-president-1122810898.html
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16231/09/162310995_74:0:525:338_1920x0_80_0_0_b471f8efed3a213963c2d9d7ecce9ad7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
moldova's ruling party of action and solidarity, moldova's elections, parliamentary elections,
moldova's ruling party of action and solidarity, moldova's elections, parliamentary elections,
Moldova Ruling Party Exploring Ways to Retain Power If It Falls Short in Elections
Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is working on ways to retain power if the elections result is fewer than half of the mandates in the September 28 parliamentary elections, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.
"The leadership of Moldova's ruling Action and Solidarity Party is exploring ways to retain power if it wins less than half of the parliamentary seats in the September 28 parliamentary elections," the source said.
The party is considering bribing legislators elected on the opposition party list to make up for the shortfall, the source added.
"The plan has received support from Chisinau's European partners. EU representatives have promised to turn a blind eye to the use of part of the funds allocated to promote Moldova's European integration for such purposes," according to the insider.
Brussels is also conveying to Chisinau that it considers any methods acceptable to combat Moscow's alleged interference in "democratic processes," including banning "pro-Russian" political forces, the source pointed out.