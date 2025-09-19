https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/moldova-ruling-party-exploring-ways-to-retain-power-if-it-falls-short-in-elections-1122816674.html

Moldova Ruling Party Exploring Ways to Retain Power If It Falls Short in Elections

Sputnik International

Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is working on ways to retain power if the elections result is fewer than half of the mandates in the September 28 parliamentary elections

The party is considering bribing legislators elected on the opposition party list to make up for the shortfall, the source added.Brussels is also conveying to Chisinau that it considers any methods acceptable to combat Moscow's alleged interference in "democratic processes," including banning "pro-Russian" political forces, the source pointed out.

moldova

