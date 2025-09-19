International
Patriotic Bloc Rules Out Post-Election Coalition With Moldova’s Ruling Party — Ex-President
Patriotic Bloc Rules Out Post-Election Coalition With Moldova’s Ruling Party — Ex-President
The Patriotic electoral bloc — uniting Socialists, Communists, Heart of Moldova and Future of Moldova — will seek coalition talks with all parties except the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), former president Igor Dodon told Sputnik.
Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28. He stressed the bloc is ready to work with other opposition parties to form a majority, noting that its four leaders had signed a public pledge not to cooperate with PAS and invited others to do the same. Dodon also criticized the Moldovan authorities for what he called repressive measures against dissent: criminal cases against opposition figures, restrictions on protests around election time, attempts to block candidates' registration, and the 2023 closure of 13 TV channels and dozens of websites, including Sputnik Moldova.
Patriotic Bloc Rules Out Post-Election Coalition With Moldova’s Ruling Party — Ex-President

04:38 GMT 19.09.2025
The Patriotic electoral bloc — uniting Socialists, Communists, Heart of Moldova and Future of Moldova — will seek coalition talks with all parties except the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), former president Igor Dodon told Sputnik.
Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28.
“We are realists. We understand that the next parliament may have no majority. Then we will sit at the table with all parties except PAS — no negotiations, no coalitions, no joint votes for a minority government. We categorically reject such scenarios,” Dodon said.
He stressed the bloc is ready to work with other opposition parties to form a majority, noting that its four leaders had signed a public pledge not to cooperate with PAS and invited others to do the same.
Dodon also criticized the Moldovan authorities for what he called repressive measures against dissent: criminal cases against opposition figures, restrictions on protests around election time, attempts to block candidates’ registration, and the 2023 closure of 13 TV channels and dozens of websites, including Sputnik Moldova.
