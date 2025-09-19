https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/orban-pledges-to-designate-antifa-as-terrorist-organization-in-hungary-1122812296.html
Orban Pledges to Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization in Hungary
Orban Pledges to Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization in Hungary
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he will initiate the designation of the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization in Hungary, following the example of the United States.
2025-09-19T08:29+0000
2025-09-19T08:29+0000
2025-09-19T08:29+0000
hungary
us
viktor orban
donald trump
antifa
designation
terrorist organisation
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122811952_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8841378c5cbb7839bd32afd5df53fd1.jpg
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he was designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization and threatened to investigate those who finance it.The move comes after US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was "designating" Antifa as a terrorist organization."I will also be strongly recommending that those funding Antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices," Trump pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/were-some-policemen-disguised-as-antifa-during-january-6-capitol-breach-1115147170.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122811952_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db1f03ae34dfd2b47b1ded18ee83c781.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, antifa movement
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, antifa movement
Orban Pledges to Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization in Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he will initiate the designation of the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization in Hungary, following the example of the United States.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he was designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization and threatened to investigate those who finance it.
"I am pleased with the decision of the American president and I am initiating that we do the same here in Hungary. Antifa is indeed a terrorist organization... Therefore, I think it is very correct that in Hungary the time has come to classify organizations such as Antifa as terrorist, according to the American model," Orban told the radio broadcaster Kossuth.
The move comes after US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was "designating" Antifa as a terrorist organization.
"I will also be strongly recommending that those funding Antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices," Trump pointed out.
22 November 2023, 18:59 GMT