Orban Pledges to Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization in Hungary

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he will initiate the designation of the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization in Hungary, following the example of the United States.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he was designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization and threatened to investigate those who finance it.The move comes after US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was "designating" Antifa as a terrorist organization."I will also be strongly recommending that those funding Antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices," Trump pointed out.

