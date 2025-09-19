International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/orban-pledges-to-designate-antifa-as-terrorist-organization-in-hungary-1122812296.html
Orban Pledges to Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization in Hungary
Orban Pledges to Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization in Hungary
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he will initiate the designation of the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization in Hungary, following the example of the United States.
2025-09-19T08:29+0000
2025-09-19T08:29+0000
hungary
us
viktor orban
donald trump
antifa
designation
terrorist organisation
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122811952_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8841378c5cbb7839bd32afd5df53fd1.jpg
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he was designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization and threatened to investigate those who finance it.The move comes after US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was "designating" Antifa as a terrorist organization."I will also be strongly recommending that those funding Antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices," Trump pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/were-some-policemen-disguised-as-antifa-during-january-6-capitol-breach-1115147170.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122811952_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db1f03ae34dfd2b47b1ded18ee83c781.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, antifa movement
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, antifa movement

Orban Pledges to Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organization in Hungary

08:29 GMT 19.09.2025
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Subscribe
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he will initiate the designation of the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization in Hungary, following the example of the United States.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he was designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization and threatened to investigate those who finance it.

"I am pleased with the decision of the American president and I am initiating that we do the same here in Hungary. Antifa is indeed a terrorist organization... Therefore, I think it is very correct that in Hungary the time has come to classify organizations such as Antifa as terrorist, according to the American model," Orban told the radio broadcaster Kossuth.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was "designating" Antifa as a terrorist organization.
"I will also be strongly recommending that those funding Antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices," Trump pointed out.
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
Americas
Were Some Policemen Disguised as 'Antifa' During January 6 Capitol Breach?
22 November 2023, 18:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала