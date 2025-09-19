https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/pentagon-scraps-861bln-sentinel-icbm-procurement-from-2026-budget-1122811756.html

Pentagon Scraps $86.1Bln Sentinel ICBM Procurement From 2026 Budget

Pentagon Scraps $86.1Bln Sentinel ICBM Procurement From 2026 Budget

Sputnik International

The Pentagon removed the previously projected $86.1 billion for Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) program's total procurement from its fiscal year 2026 budget, after a 2024 review triggered by excessive cost growth led to the program’s recertification, a Sputnik correspondent's analysis of Pentagon budget documents revealed.

2025-09-19T07:40+0000

2025-09-19T07:40+0000

2025-09-19T07:40+0000

military

military & intelligence

pentagon

us air force

minuteman iii

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114941018_0:120:711:520_1920x0_80_0_0_78556714789fcd6ee13b584959fcf6b9.png

Last week, the US Air Force signaled it may need to extend the life of the Minuteman III missiles through 2050 to maintain a viable land-based deterrent until Sentinel is ready. The pause in procurement reflects a restructuring of the program following the January 2024 Nunn-McCurdy review, including a $2.85 billion reduction in development funding, with procurement deferred until the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase is completed and costs can be more accurately determined. The Pentagon’s FY 2026 budget request, released in June 2025, carries no new procurement funding for Sentinel ICBMs, with missile purchases deferred until a revised acquisition strategy is in place. The tiny $0.742 million appearing in the gross weapon system cost line represents a prior-year advance procurement adjustment, not new missile funding, highlighting the contrast with the prior year’s $86.1 billion projection for total missile procurement costs over the life of the program. The FY 2026 request still includes about $4.15 billion for research, development, test, and evaluation, with $2.65 billion in discretionary funding and $1.5 billion in mandatory reconciliation. Last year, the Pentagon admitted that the cost of the Sentinel program exceeded initial estimates by 81% and reached almost $141 billion. The largest increases compared to the 2020 baseline came from procurement and military construction, reflecting both higher projected missile costs and extensive infrastructure work to convert existing Minuteman III facilities. The Sentinel program, also known as the LGM-35A, is the US Air Force’s effort to replace the aging Minuteman III fleet with a modern intercontinental ballistic missile system that will form the land-based component of the US nuclear triad. The FY 2026 budget request still reflects the old Sentinel deployment timeline, projecting initial operational capability in 2028, with no updated milestones released following the July 2024 recertification.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/us-focuses-on-keeping-old-minuteman-icbms-working-as-sentinel-delays-soar-1119381156.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/pentagon-seeks-to-establish-army-drone-corps-as-us-lags-behind-russia-and-china-1118653632.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the pentagon removed the previously projected $86.1 billion for sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm) program's total procurement from its fiscal year 2026 budget, after a 2024 review triggered by excessive cost growth led to the program’s recertification, a sputnik correspondent's analysis of pentagon budget documents revealed.