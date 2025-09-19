https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/russian-forces-take-control-of-muravka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--defense-ministry-1122816017.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Muravka in Donetsk People's Republic

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian armed forces’ General Staff, earlier said that Russian troops are advancing across all front lines in the special military operation zone.

At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok (East) took control of the settlement of Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated up to 3,330 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, according to the ministry.Battlegroup Vostok destroyed more than 1,860 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad (West) obliterated over 1,660 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroups Yug (South) and Sever (North) eliminated 1,540 and 1,250 Ukrainian troops, respectively, over the past week, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian Armed Forces carried out four massive strikes over the last week, hitting energy, fuel, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the ministry concluded.

