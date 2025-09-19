https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/russian-forces-take-control-of-muravka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--defense-ministry-1122816017.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Muravka in Donetsk People's Republic
Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian armed forces’ General Staff, earlier said that Russian troops are advancing across all front lines in the special military operation zone.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok (East) took control of the settlement of Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
10:32 GMT 19.09.2025 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 19.09.2025)
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr [Center] continued active offensive operations in the Donetsk People's Republic and Dnepropetrovsk region. The village of Muravka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok (East) took control of the settlement of Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated up to 3,330 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, according to the ministry.
"The enemy lost up to 3,330 soldiers, two tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 49 cars, and 13 artillery pieces."
Battlegroup Vostok destroyed more than 1,860 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad (West) obliterated over 1,660 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroups Yug (South) and Sever (North) eliminated 1,540 and 1,250 Ukrainian troops, respectively, over the past week, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian Armed Forces carried out four massive strikes over the last week, hitting energy, fuel, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the ministry concluded.
