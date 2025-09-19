https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/russian-submarines-fire-onyx-and-granite-missiles-in-sea-of-okhotsk-1122811049.html

Russian Submarines Fire Onyx and Granite Missiles in Sea of Okhotsk

The Pacific Fleet reported that the nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Omsk successfully launched Onyx and Granite cruise missiles at a naval target over 250 km away, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

According to monitoring data, all three missiles hit the target. The drills are part of command-staff exercises involving surface ships and naval aviation, aimed at securing transport routes in the North Pacific and protecting the coasts of Kamchatka, Chukotka, and nearby islands.

