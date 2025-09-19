International
Xi, Trump Hold Phone Talks
Xi, Trump Hold Phone Talks
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Friday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
The broadcaster did not provide any details of the conversation, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.This unfolds as the Chinese and US governments discuss a possible in-person summit between Xi and Trump in the next few weeks.The summit could be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea between October 30 and November 1.
Xi, Trump Hold Phone Talks

12:45 GMT 19.09.2025 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 19.09.2025)
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Friday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
The broadcaster did not provide any details of the conversation, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The developments come as the two leaders seek an agreement to help keep the TikTok video app online in the US and resolve tensions between Beijing and Washington.

This unfolds as the Chinese and US governments discuss a possible in-person summit between Xi and Trump in the next few weeks.
The summit could be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea between October 30 and November 1.
