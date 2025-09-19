https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/xi-trump-hold-telephone-talks-1122816487.html

Xi, Trump Hold Phone Talks

Xi, Trump Hold Phone Talks

Sputnik International

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Friday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

2025-09-19T12:45+0000

2025-09-19T12:45+0000

2025-09-19T12:52+0000

world

us

china

donald trump

xi jinping

talks

tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122816328_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_07a71214b1b674dea1f90f89466a2725.jpg

The broadcaster did not provide any details of the conversation, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.This unfolds as the Chinese and US governments discuss a possible in-person summit between Xi and Trump in the next few weeks.The summit could be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea between October 30 and November 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/us-china-tensions-harm-both-sides-people-support-dialogue-1122695722.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese president xi jinping, us president donald trump, phone talks, us-china tensions