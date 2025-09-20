https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/bidens-legacy-monstrous-corruption-and-weakened-military--1122821156.html

Biden’s Legacy: ’Monstrous Corruption’ and Weakened Military

“These corrupt ties are outrageous, but not new,” Argentine analyst Christian Lamesa told Sputnik, commenting on newly declassified FBI files revealing more bribery allegations involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

He suggested that people in other countries may begin to see similar corruption and topple such governments, including in Germany and France.Lamesa decried Biden as “a hawkish politician, subservient to the military-industrial complex,” something that added to “millions of lives lost in Ukraine, including over a million [Ukrainian soldiers], whose number is still growing” due to Biden’s “ambitions and monstrous corruption.”As for Western aid to Ukraine, “most of the billions of dollars ended up in the pockets of corrupt officials in the US, Europe, and Ukraine itself," Lamesa concluded.

