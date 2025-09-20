International
Biden's Legacy: 'Monstrous Corruption' and Weakened Military
Biden’s Legacy: ’Monstrous Corruption’ and Weakened Military
“These corrupt ties are outrageous, but not new,” Argentine analyst Christian Lamesa told Sputnik, commenting on newly declassified FBI files revealing more bribery allegations involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
He suggested that people in other countries may begin to see similar corruption and topple such governments, including in Germany and France.Lamesa decried Biden as “a hawkish politician, subservient to the military-industrial complex,” something that added to “millions of lives lost in Ukraine, including over a million [Ukrainian soldiers], whose number is still growing” due to Biden’s “ambitions and monstrous corruption.”As for Western aid to Ukraine, “most of the billions of dollars ended up in the pockets of corrupt officials in the US, Europe, and Ukraine itself," Lamesa concluded.
Biden’s Legacy: ’Monstrous Corruption’ and Weakened Military

05:04 GMT 20.09.2025
“These corrupt ties are outrageous, but not new,” Argentine analyst Christian Lamesa told Sputnik, commenting on newly declassified FBI files revealing more bribery allegations involving former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
“Corruption like this has been ongoing, even within the Democratic Party. What’s significant now is the potential global impact and how it exposes the nature of globalist political sectors that serve economic power,” Lamesa stressed.
He suggested that people in other countries may begin to see similar corruption and topple such governments, including in Germany and France.
“Biden will go down in US history as one of the worst presidents ever to occupy the White House: He left behind a country that can't militarily stand up to any power, and a completely ruined economy. Trump, with limited success, is trying to salvage the situation,” the analyst pointed out.
Lamesa decried Biden as “a hawkish politician, subservient to the military-industrial complex,” something that added to “millions of lives lost in Ukraine, including over a million [Ukrainian soldiers], whose number is still growing” due to Biden’s “ambitions and monstrous corruption.”
As for Western aid to Ukraine, “most of the billions of dollars ended up in the pockets of corrupt officials in the US, Europe, and Ukraine itself," Lamesa concluded.
