Who Really Ran Biden's White House?
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankUS President Joe Biden Provides an Update on Russia-Ukraine Crisis
© Sputnik / Stringer/
Subscribe
The "Autopen Presidency" likely had a shadow cabinet. And one Clinton loyalist possibly sat at its core.
While DC whispered about Jill Biden or Jeff Zients pulling Biden’s strings, one name kept resurfacing in the shadows. Hillary’s longtime fixer. Obama’s policy architect. Biden’s de facto gatekeeper. Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel drops a bombshell.
The name is Neera Tanden - Biden's former staff secretary and Domestic Policy Council director.
"Tanden is a long and close associate of Hillary Clinton and John Podesta, ex-chair of Hillary's 2016 campaign," Ortel tells Sputnik. "She worked closely with Podesta at the Center for American Progress (CAP)and served in the Obama and Biden administrations."
She entered the Clintons' orbit in 1996, working for Bill and then closely with Hillary.
Hillary's Loyal Soldier: A 2016 WikiLeaks email reveals her unwavering allegiance: “I would do whatever Hillary needs. Always. I owe her a lot. And I’m a loyal soldier.”
Clinton's Proxy in Obama Cabinet? After Hillary lost the 2008 nomination to Barack Obama, Tanden joined his campaign as director of domestic policy. Unlike others chasing political futures, she stayed loyal – doing exactly what Hillary advised, reports said.
CAP Shaping US Politics: After leaving the Obama administration in 2011, Tanden led liberal think tank Center for American Progress (CAP), founded by fellow Clinton loyalist John Podesta. She later said Obama had implemented "most of what [CAP] asked" on immigration and domestic policy.
Trashing Bernie: As an informal adviser to Hillary’s 2016 campaign, Tanden reportedly worked behind the scenes to undermine Bernie Sanders’ candidacy. Progressives later pushed back when Biden nominated her to lead the Office of Management and Budget – a job she failed to land.
'Proxy Warrior': In 2021, Tanden became Biden's staff secretary, a role dubbed “the central nervous system of the White House.” She controlled the flow of information reaching the president and, in 2023, was picked to lead the Domestic Policy Council.
She Didn't Act Alone: Tanden wasn’t the only one shaping US policy behind an ailing Biden, says Ortel. He points to Susan Rice, Jeff Zients, Ron Klain, Bob Bauer and Anita Dunn – arguing it was the Clintons and Obamas who pulled Biden’s strings via their proxies.