Hillary's Loyal Soldier: A 2016 WikiLeaks email reveals her unwavering allegiance: “I would do whatever Hillary needs. Always. I owe her a lot. And I’m a loyal soldier.” : A 2016 WikiLeaks email reveals her unwavering allegiance: “I would do whatever Hillary needs. Always. I owe her a lot. And I’m a loyal soldier.”

Clinton's Proxy in Obama Cabinet? After Hillary lost the 2008 nomination to Barack Obama, Tanden joined his campaign as director of domestic policy. Unlike others chasing political futures, she stayed loyal – doing exactly what Hillary advised, reports said. After Hillary lost the 2008 nomination to Barack Obama, Tanden joined his campaign as director of domestic policy. Unlike others chasing political futures, she stayed loyal – doing exactly what Hillary advised, reports said.

CAP Shaping US Politics: After leaving the Obama administration in 2011, Tanden led liberal think tank Center for American Progress (CAP), founded by fellow Clinton loyalist John Podesta. She later said Obama had implemented "most of what [CAP] asked" on immigration and domestic policy. : After leaving the Obama administration in 2011, Tanden led liberal think tank Center for American Progress (CAP), founded by fellow Clinton loyalist John Podesta. She later said Obama had implemented "most of what [CAP] asked" on immigration and domestic policy.

Trashing Bernie: As an informal adviser to Hillary’s 2016 campaign, Tanden reportedly worked behind the scenes to undermine Bernie Sanders’ candidacy. Progressives later pushed back when Biden nominated her to lead the Office of Management and Budget – a job she failed to land. : As an informal adviser to Hillary’s 2016 campaign, Tanden reportedly worked behind the scenes to undermine Bernie Sanders’ candidacy. Progressives later pushed back when Biden nominated her to lead the Office of Management and Budget – a job she failed to land.

'Proxy Warrior': In 2021, Tanden became : In 2021, Tanden became Biden's staff secretary, a role dubbed “the central nervous system of the White House.” She controlled the flow of information reaching the president and, in 2023, was picked to lead the Domestic Policy Council.