Hungary Urges EU to Classify Antifa as Terrorist Group
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urging the EU to designate the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization, following the example of the United States, the MTI news agency reported on Saturday.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he is designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization and threatened to investigate those who finance it. "I recommend that the European Union follow the example [of the US] and include the Antifa movement in the list of terrorist organizations, as well as impose necessary restrictive measures against groups and individuals associated with it. In our opinion, the US presidential decree provides an appropriate legal basis for such a step," the letter said as quoted by the MTI.
10:15 GMT 20.09.2025
A woman holds a sign addressing ANTIFA at a protest in Los Angeles
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urging the EU to designate the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization, following the example of the United States, the MTI news agency reported on Saturday.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he is designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization and threatened to investigate those who finance it.
"I recommend that the European Union follow the example [of the US] and include the Antifa movement in the list of terrorist organizations, as well as impose necessary restrictive measures against groups and individuals associated with it. In our opinion, the US presidential decree provides an appropriate legal basis for such a step," the letter said as quoted by the MTI.
