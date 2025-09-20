https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/hungary-urges-eu-to-classify-antifa-as-terrorist-group-1122822723.html

Hungary Urges EU to Classify Antifa as Terrorist Group

Hungary Urges EU to Classify Antifa as Terrorist Group

Sputnik International

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urging the EU to designate the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization, following the example of the United States, the MTI news agency reported on Saturday.

2025-09-20T10:15+0000

2025-09-20T10:15+0000

2025-09-20T10:15+0000

world

peter szijjarto

europe

donald trump

hungary

european union (eu)

antifa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/14/1122822566_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e0512bd6204daab6313a1e55e07bd9ce.jpg

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he is designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization and threatened to investigate those who finance it. "I recommend that the European Union follow the example [of the US] and include the Antifa movement in the list of terrorist organizations, as well as impose necessary restrictive measures against groups and individuals associated with it. In our opinion, the US presidential decree provides an appropriate legal basis for such a step," the letter said as quoted by the MTI.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/orban-pledges-to-designate-antifa-as-terrorist-organization-in-hungary-1122812296.html

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary antifa, peter szijjarto, kaja kallas, eu foreign policy, antifa terrorist organization, antifa eu designation, donald trump antifa, us antifa ban, hungary eu relations, european union terrorism list, antifa sanctions europe, mti news hungary, hungary foreign minister, eu security policy, antifa funding investigation