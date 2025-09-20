https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/moldovas-opposition-calls-last-eu-referendum-illegal-eyes-fresh-vote-1122822981.html
Moldova’s Opposition Calls Last EU Referendum Illegal, Eyes Fresh Vote
The Moldovan opposition may hold a new referendum on EU integration after the parliamentary elections, as the previous one was illegal, Igor Dodon, a former Moldovan president and the leader of the opposition Party of Socialists told Sputnik in an interview.
Moldovan citizens are ambivalent toward EU integration. In a referendum held last October, the government managed to secure only a minimal advantage in favor of joining the EU, mainly due to votes from abroad. A total of 50.46% supported integration, while 49.54% opposed. Within the country, about 46% of voters backed accession. The decisive support came from the Moldovan diaspora, with authorities opening more than 200 polling stations in EU countries but only two in Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the referendum and elections demonstrated "a deep split in Moldovan society." After the elections, the opposition may need to use all means to achieve a review of the illegal decision of the previous authorities, the politician said. "I think that after the change of power, the members of this Constitutional Court will also resign, and then real lawyers who do not act under the influence of [President] Maia Sandu or some Brussels handlers will take their place. We must achieve this. Last year's referendum is illegitimate; we did not recognize it, and it must be canceled," Dodon added. Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28. In June 2022, the EU granted Ukraine and Moldova the status of EU candidate countries, setting forth several strict conditions for the formal start of accession talks. In June 2024, the first intergovernmental conferences between the EU and Ukraine, as well as between the EU and Moldova, were held in Luxembourg, marking the official launch of accession negotiations.
Moldovan citizens are ambivalent toward EU integration. In a referendum held last October, the government managed to secure only a minimal advantage in favor of joining the EU, mainly due to votes from abroad. A total of 50.46% supported integration, while 49.54% opposed. Within the country, about 46% of voters backed accession. The decisive support came from the Moldovan diaspora, with authorities opening more than 200 polling stations in EU countries but only two in Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the referendum and elections demonstrated "a deep split in Moldovan society."
"Last year's referendum is unconstitutional; all lawyers say it is illegal, so the Constitutional Court should review its decision on recognizing the referendum results, which only the court can do. If it does not want to do this, the next parliamentary majority may decide to hold another referendum," Dodon said.
After the elections, the opposition may need to use all means to achieve a review of the illegal decision of the previous authorities, the politician said.
"I think that after the change of power, the members of this Constitutional Court will also resign, and then real lawyers who do not act under the influence of [President] Maia Sandu or some Brussels handlers will take their place. We must achieve this. Last year's referendum is illegitimate; we did not recognize it, and it must be canceled," Dodon added.
Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28.
In June 2022, the EU granted Ukraine and Moldova the status of EU candidate countries, setting forth several strict conditions for the formal start of accession talks. In June 2024, the first intergovernmental conferences between the EU and Ukraine, as well as between the EU and Moldova, were held in Luxembourg, marking the official launch of accession negotiations.