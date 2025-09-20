https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/russia-china-support-extending-nuclear-sanctions-relief-for-iran-1122822861.html

Russia, China Support Extending Nuclear Sanctions Relief for Iran

Sputnik International

Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria voiced support for maintaining the suspension of previous sanctions resolutions against Iran during a UN Security Council meeting on the issue of reinstating sanctions on Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"At the UN Security Council meeting on September 19, Russia, together with China, Algeria and Pakistan, strongly advocated for keeping the previous sanctions resolutions against the Islamic Republic of Iran suspended. This was predictably opposed by the Europeans, who escalated the Iranian nuclear crisis, as well as the US, which jointly exerted unprecedented pressure on non-permanent members of the Security Council, forcing them to show solidarity with their untenable position," the ministry said. Moscow has many times criticized the illegal nature of the actions of European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the ministry added. On September 19, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution that would have extended the sanctions relief on Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal. The vote followed the launch of the snapback mechanism by France, Germany and the United Kingdom on August 28, a procedure that triggered a 30-day period for reaching a diplomatic resolution before the possible reinstatement of UN sanctions.

