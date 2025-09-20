https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/russia-china-support-extending-nuclear-sanctions-relief-for-iran-1122822861.html
Russia, China Support Extending Nuclear Sanctions Relief for Iran
Russia, China Support Extending Nuclear Sanctions Relief for Iran
Sputnik International
Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria voiced support for maintaining the suspension of previous sanctions resolutions against Iran during a UN Security Council meeting on the issue of reinstating sanctions on Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
2025-09-20T12:49+0000
2025-09-20T12:49+0000
2025-09-20T12:50+0000
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_0:152:3039:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_69f76c8107a5a2afafc7bbad330f5dcc.jpg
"At the UN Security Council meeting on September 19, Russia, together with China, Algeria and Pakistan, strongly advocated for keeping the previous sanctions resolutions against the Islamic Republic of Iran suspended. This was predictably opposed by the Europeans, who escalated the Iranian nuclear crisis, as well as the US, which jointly exerted unprecedented pressure on non-permanent members of the Security Council, forcing them to show solidarity with their untenable position," the ministry said. Moscow has many times criticized the illegal nature of the actions of European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the ministry added. On September 19, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution that would have extended the sanctions relief on Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal. The vote followed the launch of the snapback mechanism by France, Germany and the United Kingdom on August 28, a procedure that triggered a 30-day period for reaching a diplomatic resolution before the possible reinstatement of UN sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/russia-strongly-condemns-decision-of-e3-to-reimpose-sanctions-against-iran-1122683257.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bed4155d547bdd9fc5b4f9efb04727ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia iran sanctions, un security council iran, jcpoa nuclear deal, russia china pakistan algeria iran, iran sanctions relief, iran nuclear program, un snapback mechanism, european union iran crisis, us iran policy, moscow foreign ministry iran, sanctions suspension iran, un iran vote, iran diplomacy tensions, iran nuclear crisis
russia iran sanctions, un security council iran, jcpoa nuclear deal, russia china pakistan algeria iran, iran sanctions relief, iran nuclear program, un snapback mechanism, european union iran crisis, us iran policy, moscow foreign ministry iran, sanctions suspension iran, un iran vote, iran diplomacy tensions, iran nuclear crisis
Russia, China Support Extending Nuclear Sanctions Relief for Iran
12:49 GMT 20.09.2025 (Updated: 12:50 GMT 20.09.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria voiced support for maintaining the suspension of previous sanctions resolutions against Iran during a UN Security Council meeting on the issue of reinstating sanctions on Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
"At the UN Security Council meeting on September 19, Russia, together with China, Algeria and Pakistan, strongly advocated for keeping the previous sanctions resolutions against the Islamic Republic of Iran suspended. This was predictably opposed by the Europeans, who escalated the Iranian nuclear crisis, as well as the US, which jointly exerted unprecedented pressure on non-permanent members of the Security Council, forcing them to show solidarity with their untenable position," the ministry said.
Moscow has many times criticized the illegal nature of the actions of European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the ministry added.
"Russia has repeatedly pointed out the provocative and illegal nature of the actions taken by the European countries that are member states to the JCPOA and the South Korean presidency of the UN Security Council, which is under their influence. These actions have nothing to do with diplomacy and only lead to further escalation of tensions around Iran's nuclear program," the ministry said.
On September 19, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution that would have extended the sanctions relief on Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal. The vote followed the launch of the snapback mechanism by France, Germany and the United Kingdom on August 28, a procedure that triggered a 30-day period for reaching a diplomatic resolution before the possible reinstatement of UN sanctions.