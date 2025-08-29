Russia Strongly Condemns Decision of E3 to Reimpose Sanctions Against Iran

International
Russia strongly condemns the decision of the E3 nations - the UK, France and Germany - to reimpose sanctions on Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"We strongly condemn these actions by European countries and call on the international community to reject them... In fact, we are faced with an unceremonious attempt to manipulate the provisions of UN Security Council resolution 2231 by the European countries participating in the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," the statement said. The E3 have no legal grounds for using the mechanism to reimpose sanctions against Iran, the ministry said. Russia also urges the E3 states to reconsider the decision before it leads to irreparable consequences, the ministry added.On Thursday, the E3 formally notified Iran about the launch of a "snapback" mechanism for restoring UN sanctions against Tehran. At the same time, the Axios portal reported, citing an unnamed European diplomat, that the launch of the mechanism did not mean the end of diplomacy, and that the E3 would be ready to engage with Iran for several weeks until sanctions come into force.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns the decision of the E3 nations - the UK, France and Germany - to reimpose sanctions on Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"We strongly condemn these actions by European countries and call on the international community to reject them... In fact, we are faced with an unceremonious attempt to manipulate the provisions of UN Security Council resolution 2231 by the European countries participating in the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," the statement said.
The E3 have no legal grounds for using the mechanism to reimpose sanctions against Iran, the ministry said.
"We consider it important to prevent a new escalation around the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which, as demonstrated by the foreign aggression against Iran in June this year, will have grave consequences for international peace and security," the statement said.
Russia also urges the E3 states to reconsider the decision before it leads to irreparable consequences, the ministry added.
On Thursday, the E3 formally notified Iran about the launch of a "snapback" mechanism for restoring UN sanctions against Tehran. At the same time, the Axios portal reported, citing an unnamed European diplomat, that the launch of the mechanism did not mean the end of diplomacy, and that the E3 would be ready to engage with Iran for several weeks until sanctions come into force.
